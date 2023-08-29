Disney Moves New Cruise Ship Reveal Due to Hurricane Idalia

Disney Cruise Line is moving the grand reveal for their next new cruise ship, Disney Treasure, to next week due to Hurricane Idalia.

Hurricane Idalia is expected to hit Florida tomorrow morning so Disney Cruise Line is moving the grand reveal of Disney Treasure to September 5, 2023. Hurricane Idalia is currently located in the Gulf of Mexico and has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and is moving north at 14 mph.

Disney Treasure will be the second in the new class of ships from Disney Cruise Line. The first, Disney Wish, debuted last year. It will be the sixth cruise ship in Disney’s fleet.

Disney Cruise Line will announce never-before-released details on September 5 about this new ship including world-class dining, immersive family entertainment, and unique spaces on the vessel.

The cruise line said that “Disney Treasure will blend one-of-a-kind offerings with unparalleled hospitality that distinguishes every Disney Cruise Line vacation.”

Disney Treasure will debut in 2024 and come in at 144,000 gross tons in size. The bow characters will be Voyager Minnie, Princess Jasmine, Aladdin and the Magic Carpet, Captain Hook, and Peter Pan.