Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsDisney Cruise LineDisney Moves New Cruise Ship Reveal Due to Hurricane Idalia

Disney Moves New Cruise Ship Reveal Due to Hurricane Idalia

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Disney Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Disney Cruise Line is moving the grand reveal for their next new cruise ship, Disney Treasure, to next week due to Hurricane Idalia.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Hurricane Idalia is expected to hit Florida tomorrow morning so Disney Cruise Line is moving the grand reveal of Disney Treasure to September 5, 2023.  Hurricane Idalia is currently located in the Gulf of Mexico and has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and is moving north at 14 mph.

Disney Treasure will be the second in the new class of ships from Disney Cruise Line. The first, Disney Wish, debuted last year. It will be the sixth cruise ship in Disney’s fleet.

Sponsored Links

Disney Cruise Line will announce never-before-released details on September 5 about this new ship including world-class dining, immersive family entertainment, and unique spaces on the vessel.

The cruise line said that “Disney Treasure will blend one-of-a-kind offerings with unparalleled hospitality that distinguishes every Disney Cruise Line vacation.”

Cruise Fever will have all of these details when they are announced next week.

Disney Treasure will debut in 2024 and come in at 144,000 gross tons in size. The bow characters will be Voyager Minnie, Princess Jasmine, Aladdin and the Magic Carpet, Captain Hook, and Peter Pan.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsDisney Cruise LineDisney Moves New Cruise Ship Reveal Due to Hurricane Idalia
Previous article
Cruise Bargain Hunting: Early Booking vs. Last Minute Deals

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,481FollowersFollow
9,880FollowersFollow
62,000SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share