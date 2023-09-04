Largest Cruise Ship Terminal in North America Moves Closer to Completion

MSC Cruises is building the largest cruise terminal in North America that will be able to accommodate 36,000 passengers in a day.



This new terminal from MSC Cruises, the world’s fastest growing cruise line, is under construction in Miami and will be PortMiami’s Terminal AA and AAA. Construction started on the $350 million terminal last March and the original expected completion date was late 2023.

The port will be able to accommodate up to three cruise ships at a time, including the cruise line’s World class vessels. The World class is currently the second largest class of cruise ships in the world after Royal Caribbean’s Oasis class.

The terminal will allow cruise ships to plug into shore power so they can turn their engines off while docked.

The terminal is located next to Royal Caribbean’s Terminal A and will be the last terminal that cruise ships pass as they head out to sea.

MSC World America will sail from this new terminal when the ship debuts in 2025. It will be the largest MSC cruise ship based in North America and will offer week long cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas. All cruises from Miami on the ship will visit the cruise line’s private island in The Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. View Prices on Cruises on MSC World America

MSC Cruises said that the new terminal in Miami will demonstrate its commitment to enhance its attractive Caribbean cruises for its guests, all who will enjoy the experience before they have even stepped on board the ship.

The photos in this article were taken by Cruise Fever on September 3, 2023 of MSC’s new cruise terminal at PortMiami.