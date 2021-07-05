7th MSC Cruise Ship Reenters Service

MSC Cruises saw their seventh cruise ship resume cruises this past weekend when MSC Seasview restarted sailings out of Germany.



MSC Seaview will homeport in Kiel until the beginning of October and will welcome German and international guests for an attractive itinerary to Visby — on one of Sweden’s largest islands, Gotland — Nynäshamn, near the Swedish capital city of Stockholm, and Tallinn, Estonia before returning to her North German base. MSC Cruises’ industry-pioneering protected shore excursions are available at all ports of call.

Another German port will be added to MSC Seaview’s itinerary to further enrich the cruise. The ship will call at Warnemunde from July 23, allowing guests to embark and disembark from an additional port as well as offering an additional option for shore excursions.

The weekend also saw Marseille added to the West Mediterranean itinerary of MSC Seaview’s sister ship MSC Seaside. Marseille is the first French port to reopen for the cruise line and welcome international guests for weekly calls.

Sponsored Links



Five MSC Cruises’ ships are currently sailing in the Mediterranean – MSC Grandiosa MSC Seaside, MSC Orchestra, MSC Splendida and MSC Magnifica. A sixth ship MSC Virtuosa has operated cruises around the UK for British guests only since May 20.

Starting August 2, MSC Meraviglia will kick off MSC Cruises’ resumption of sailings from U.S. ports with Caribbean cruises from Miami.

MSC Meraviglia will be joined by MSC Divina — as MSC Cruises’ second ship to resume cruises from the U.S. — starting September 18, with sailings from Orlando (Port Canaveral).

MSC Seashore will come into service in August with voyages in the West Mediterranean before the Company’s newest flagship moves to her new homeport in Miami this November to sail the Caribbean.