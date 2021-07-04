With Two Carnival Cruise Ships Back in Service, Here Are the Next Three That Will Resume Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line celebrated the return of cruises from their hometown Miami today when passengers boarded Carnival Horizon for the first time since March 2020.



Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy, Carnival Corporation President and CEO Arnold Donald, and Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald kicked off the festivities with a ribbon-cutting ceremony officially welcoming guests on board.

“PortMiami is our number one homeport in terms of ships and passenger embarkations and today’s return to cruising with Carnival Horizon represents an important first step in getting our company back to business while infusing much-needed capital to the thousands of workers who rely on the cruise industry for their livelihood,” said Duffy. “The past year has been challenging to say the least and I wish to thank our state and local officials, PortMiami, and our business partners and suppliers for their incredible support and patience during this time.

Carnival Horizon is the second Carnival cruise ship to resume cruises. Carnival Vista became the first yesterday when the ship sailed from Galveston for the Caribbean. Now that Carnival Cruise Line has two cruise ships back in service, here are the next three that will resume cruises later this month.

Carnival Breeze will be the third Carnival ship to resume sailings on July 15 and will be Carnival’s second ship back in service in Galveston. The vessel will offer four and five night cruises to the Western Caribbean. All cruises will visit Cozumel and the five night sailings will add in a port stop at either Costa Maya or Progreso.

Carnival Miracle will kick off the cruise line’s Alaska season and will begin sailing from Seattle on July 27. The week long cruises will visit Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan, and Tracey Arm Fjord.

Mardi Gras, Carnival’s newest and largest cruise ship, will finally make her debut on July 31. The cruise ship is the first in North America to be powered by LNG and the world’s first cruise ship with a roller coaster. The cruise ship will sail to Alaska through the September 14 sailing.

Mardi Gras has 22 different dining venues and the cruise ship will sail from Carnival’s new Terminal 3 at Port Canaveral on six, seven, and eight night cruises to the Caribbean.

The cruise ship is 30% larger than Carnival Cruise Line’s previous largest ship, the Vista class ships.