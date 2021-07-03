Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Two Largest Cruise Lines Resume Cruises From the U.S.

Two Largest Cruise Lines Resume Cruises From the U.S.

By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
The world’s two largest cruise lines, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, have officially resumed cruises from U.S. ports this 4th of July weekend.

Carnival Vista marked the return of Carnival cruises this afternoon when the cruise ship departed from Galveston for a cruise to the Caribbean.

Carnival Cruise Line’s President Christine Duffy gave the following statement: “Seeing our guests board the ship for the first time in over 15 months was a welcome and emotional sight. The excitement our guests have for Carnival cruising knows no bounds and it’s great to be able to have them enjoy our unique vacation experience and of course see our amazing crew once again.”

Carnival Cruise Line was the first cruise line to homeport a cruise ship in Galveston back in 2000 and is the number one cruise operator from the port with three cruise ships carrying more than 750,000 passengers each year.

Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas departed from Miami yesterday evening marking the return of cruises from the U.S. for the world’s largest cruise line.

“We have a lot to celebrate. Families and loved ones can finally come together after more than a year apart, and we’re now welcoming them back on board to make up for that lost time,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “For a moment as meaningful as Fourth of July weekend, it couldn’t be more appropriate that Freedom of the Seas be the first ship to ring in our return to cruising in the U.S. and delivering the memorable and safe vacations Royal Caribbean is known for. Summer family vacations are back, and we are just getting started.”

Both Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean will add more cruise ships back in service over the coming weeks and months as they gradually resume cruises to the most popular cruise destination in the world, the Caribbean.

By the end of August, the two cruise lines will have over 15 cruise ships sailing from U.S. ports.

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
