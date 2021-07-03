Cruise News Cruise Lines Offering Free Drinks, WiFi, Shore Excursions, Airfare, and More for...

Cruise Lines Offering Free Drinks, WiFi, Shore Excursions, Airfare, and More for July 4th

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
With cruises starting back up from U.S. ports, cruise lines are offering special deals for July 4th Weekend that include free drinks, free cabin upgrades, reduced deposits, free shore excursions, WiFi, and more.

Here is a list of the cruise deals that cruise lines are offering right now for July 4th Weekend.

Holland America Line – Holland America Line is offering 50% reduced deposits and their Have It All cruise packages come with free drink packages, free shore excursions, free WiFi, and free specialty dining.  View Prices on Cruises on Holland America Line

Norwegian Cruise Line – NCL’s Annual FREEdom Sale has 30% off cruises, free open bar, free specialty dining, free shore excursions, free WiFi, 3rd and 4th guests sail for free, and free airfare for the second guest in a stateroom.  View Prices on Cruises on Norwegian

Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival is offering Stars, Stripes, Sun, and Savings deals that include up to 40% off cruise rates, reduced deposits starting at just $50 per person, and free cabin upgrades.  Sale is good for cruises through April 2024. View Prices on Cruises on Carnival Cruise Line

Royal Caribbean – Royal Caribbean is offering up to $350 off cruises and 60% off the second guests in each stateroom.  The cruise line is also offering double points on cruises through the end of the year.  View Prices on Cruises on Royal Caribbean

MSC Cruises – MSC Cruises is offering cruises from Florida to the Caribbean and Bahamas starting at just $159 per person.  Cruises will visit the cruise line’s new private island in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay.  View Prices on Cruises on MSC

Princess Cruises – Princess Plus includes the cruise line’s Premier Beverage Package, Unlimited WiFi, and gratuities paid for you.  This is a value of over $95 per day. View Prices on Cruises on Princess

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line – BPCL is offering $50 off per person, five free drinks, kids sail for free, and free WiFi on two night cruises to the Bahamas.

For the terms and conditions of each cruise line’s deals, contact your local travel professional or visit the cruise line’s website.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleFirst Cruise Ship in 476 Days Departs Miami with Paying Passengers

