Cruise News Royal Caribbean First Cruise Ship in 476 Days Departs Miami with Paying Passengers

First Cruise Ship in 476 Days Departs Miami with Paying Passengers

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
346 Shares
Share346
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

For the first time in 476 days, a cruise ship has departed with paying passengers from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, for a cruise to the Bahamas/Caribbean.

Freedom of the Seas marked the rebirth of cruises from Miami today when the cruise ship departed for a three night cruise to the Bahamas.  The ship sailed a simulated voyage last week and received approval from the CDC to return to service.

The last cruise ship to depart from Miami with paying passengers was Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas back on March 13, 2020, the day the cruise industry volunteered to a 30 day pause in operations.

A little more than 15 months later, the world’s busiest cruise port is once again seeing passengers arrive for a cruise.

Sponsored Links

Freedom of the Seas will sail a three night cruise to the Bahamas this weekend with stops in Nassau and the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas, CocoCay. The ship will sail three and four night cruises from Miami through the rest of the year.

A second Royal Caribbean cruise ship and the world’s largest ship, Symphony of the Seas, will also begin sailing out of Miami on August 1.

In addition to Royal Caribbean resuming cruises from Miami, Carnival Cruise Line will also have a cruise ship depart from the port this weekend.  Carnival Horizon will sail a week long cruise to the Caribbean that departs Miami on July 4.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Royal Caribbean First Cruise Ship in 476 Days Departs Miami with Paying Passengers
Previous articleRoyal Caribbean Cruise Ship Providing Housing for Surfside Search and Rescue Teams

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Providing Housing for Surfside Search and Rescue Teams

Ben Souza -
A Royal Caribbean cruise ship will provide housing for Surfside search and rescue teams in a collaboration between Royal Caribbean Group and the Florida...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Receives CDC Approval to Restart Cruises July 2

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas has received a Conditional Sailing Certificate from the CDC to restart cruises with passengers from Miami on July...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Adds Insurance Requirement for Unvaccinated Guests on Florida Cruises

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has added an insurance requirement for unvaccinated guests who are embarking on one of their five cruise ships departing from Florida through...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
95,058FollowersFollow
18,111FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Providing Housing for Surfside Search and Rescue Teams

Ben Souza -
A Royal Caribbean cruise ship will provide housing for Surfside search and rescue teams in a collaboration between Royal Caribbean Group and the Florida...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Receives CDC Approval to Restart Cruises July 2

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas has received a Conditional Sailing Certificate from the CDC to restart cruises with passengers from Miami on July...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Adds Insurance Requirement for Unvaccinated Guests on Florida Cruises

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has added an insurance requirement for unvaccinated guests who are embarking on one of their five cruise ships departing from Florida through...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Two Guests on Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Test Positive for COVID-19

Ben Souza -
Two guests on Royal Caribbean's Adventure of the Seas sailing to the Caribbean have tested positive for COVID-19 after routine testing today. The cruise ship...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

First Cruise Ship in 476 Days Departs Miami with Paying Passengers

Ben Souza -
For the first time in 476 days, a cruise ship has departed with paying passengers from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, for...

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Providing Housing for Surfside Search and Rescue Teams

Ben Souza -
A Royal Caribbean cruise ship will provide housing for Surfside search and rescue teams in a collaboration between Royal Caribbean Group and the Florida...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
346 Shares
Share346
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share