First Cruise Ship in 476 Days Departs Miami with Paying Passengers

For the first time in 476 days, a cruise ship has departed with paying passengers from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, for a cruise to the Bahamas/Caribbean.



Freedom of the Seas marked the rebirth of cruises from Miami today when the cruise ship departed for a three night cruise to the Bahamas. The ship sailed a simulated voyage last week and received approval from the CDC to return to service.

The last cruise ship to depart from Miami with paying passengers was Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas back on March 13, 2020, the day the cruise industry volunteered to a 30 day pause in operations.

A little more than 15 months later, the world’s busiest cruise port is once again seeing passengers arrive for a cruise.

Freedom of the Seas will sail a three night cruise to the Bahamas this weekend with stops in Nassau and the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas, CocoCay. The ship will sail three and four night cruises from Miami through the rest of the year.

A second Royal Caribbean cruise ship and the world’s largest ship, Symphony of the Seas, will also begin sailing out of Miami on August 1.

In addition to Royal Caribbean resuming cruises from Miami, Carnival Cruise Line will also have a cruise ship depart from the port this weekend. Carnival Horizon will sail a week long cruise to the Caribbean that departs Miami on July 4.