Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Providing Housing for Surfside Search and Rescue Teams

By Ben Souza
A Royal Caribbean cruise ship will provide housing for Surfside search and rescue teams in a collaboration between Royal Caribbean Group and the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM).

Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas is docked at PortMiami and will host approximately 600 emergency workers from around the world, providing a respite from their difficult shifts. Search and rescue teams — including their dogs — will arrive in groups of 80 at a time to the cruise ship. Onboard, they will receive individual staterooms, hot meals, laundry service and WIFI.

“I want to thank Royal Caribbean for prioritizing the safety and well-being of our first responders at the Surfside Building Collapse,” said FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie. “This resource will ensure our search and rescue teams have a quiet space to recover their mental and physical well-being as they work 12-hour shifts.”

“This tragedy in our own backyard is heart-wrenching,” said Richard Fain, Royal Caribbean Group’s chairman and CEO. “Our thoughts are with the families and our whole community, and our thanks go out to the hardworking search and rescue teams. Providing them shelter is a small way to show our support.”

In order to accomplish this effort, the Royal Caribbean Group team and the ship’s leadership worked hand-in-hand with the Governor’s office, Miami-Dade County, FDEM, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to receive the necessary approvals within 24 hours.

“This incredible act of kindness and generosity from our friends at Royal Caribbean is deeply appreciated by our entire community. Over the past nine days, our first responders have been working under dangerous, stressful conditions to move our Search and Rescue mission forward through so many unprecedented challenges. These accommodations will provide them with a much-needed respite and opportunity to rest and recharge for their next shift and are yet another example of how our local and global community has come together in the aftermath of tragedy,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

Explorer of the Seas began housing rescue teams yesterday and likely will continue for the next month. The ship will be docked at Terminal F at PortMiami.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
