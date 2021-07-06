Royal Caribbean Outlines Health Protocols for First Alaska Cruises

Royal Caribbean will restart cruises to Alaska in two weeks on Serenade of the Seas and the cruise line has released health protocols that will take place on the cruise ship.



All guests 16 years and older are required to bring proof of vaccination, such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 vaccination record card, with the final dose of the vaccine completed at least 14 days before sailing.

Unvaccinated guests ages 2 years to 15 years are required to take a PCR test for COVID-19 when checking in at the terminal. Registration details for this test will be sent via email in advance. These same guests will also be required to take an antigen test onboard within 24 hours of the end of voyage.

When indoors, CDC guidelines require all guests 2 and older to wear masks unless they are actively eating or drinking. The CDC does make allowances for guests to remove their masks in venues and events dedicated to fully vaccinated parties. Masks are not required in their staterooms when they are with their traveling parties or outside on the open decks, unless in a crowded setting.

Parties that wish to go ashore and include any unvaccinated guests, including parents traveling with unvaccinated children, must book a shore excursion through Royal Caribbean that is provided by an independent local tour operator that has agreed to comply with recommended health protocols.

Dining venues, including the Main Dining Room, will offer spaced seating with sections for everyone and other sections for vaccinated parties only. My Time dining is not available to guests traveling with unvaccinated children. If you prefer a buffet, Windjammer will be open, and the food will be served by our crew.

Royal Caribbean encourages that dining reservations made via Cruise Planner in advance of the cruise or the Royal Caribbean app once onboard. Some bars and lounges will be available only to vaccinated guests.

Theaters and activity venues will offer spaced seating with options for everyone and for vaccinated guests only.

Spa services, except those offered in treatment rooms, are available to everyone and the Fitness Center will be open to everyone at designated times.