Another Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises

By Ben Souza
Another Royal Caribbean cruise ship returned to service today when Jewel of the Seas embarked on a two night preview cruise before the vessel begins week long cruises on Saturday.

This is the first time Royal Caribbean has had a cruise ship homeport in Cyprus. The cruise ship will visit ports in Greece that include Limassol, Athens, Rhodes, Crete, Mykonos and Santorini.

Jewel of the Seas will sail with fully vaccinated crew and guests 18 years of age and older, along with children under 18 who are ineligible for the vaccine. As a requirement of the Cypriot government, non-vaccinated vacationers between 12 and 18 must provide negative PCR test results taken within 72 hours of arrival in Cyprus. All guests over the age of 2 must participate in complimentary testing on the day of boarding.

These measures are specific to sailings from Cyprus aboard Jewel this summer, and they will be continuously evaluated as health circumstances evolve.

“Jewel of the Seas’ first sailing out of Cyprus marks the beginning of an exciting return to cruising in Europe for Royal Caribbean,” said Ben Bouldin, vice president, EMEA, Royal Caribbean International. “Cyprus is a beautiful country with a multitude of must-visit regions, and it is an extremely popular destination among our European guests – we know they are ready and waiting to enjoy a Cyprus and Greek Isles getaway this summer.”

Jewel of the Seas is one of two Royal Caribbean ships to return to cruising in Europe this week with Anthem of the Seas setting sail from the UK on Wednesday, July 7.

The world’s largest cruise line is planning for more award-winning ships to return through August, including Harmony of the Seas from Barcelona, Spain.

Ben Souza
Previous articleRoyal Caribbean Outlines Health Protocols for First Alaska Cruises

