Virgin Cancels More Cruises on Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady

Virgin Voyages has announced the cancelation of additional cruises on two cruise ships, Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady.



Virgin Voyages is a new adults only cruise line that will make their debut next month. The cruise line is scheduled to begin sailing in early August with a handful of sailings out of the UK on Scarlet Lady.

Virgin has canceled the September 22 through October 1 sailings on the ship. These were the first three cruises scheduled to leave from Miami. Virgin’s U.S. debut will now take place on October 6 when Scarlet Lady departs for a cruise out of Miami.

Virgin has also pushed back the launch of their second cruise ship, Valiant Lady. The cruise line has canceled cruises on the ship that were scheduled from November 14, 2021 through May 1, 2022.

Guests who were booked on one of the canceled sailings will automatically be credited 200% in Future Voyage Credit of the amount they’ve paid to date toward their voyage fare. The FVC is valid for redemption up to a year after the original voyage start date for any sailing with open inventory through 2022.

A second option that guests can choose is a full refund along with a Future Voyage Credit of 25% of the existing paid voyage fare. All refunds must be requested by August 26, 2021.

The cruise line is also in the middle of building a brand new Terminal V at the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami.

Virgin Voyages also has a third cruise ship that is currently under construction, Resilient Lady. As of right now, the vessel is scheduled to enter service in August 2022.

Resilient Lady will sail a season in the Mediterranean before crossing the Atlantic and offering cruises out of San Juan, Puerto Rico.