Cruise News Virgin Voyages Virgin Cancels More Cruises on Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady

Virgin Cancels More Cruises on Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsVirgin Voyages
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Virgin Voyages has announced the cancelation of additional cruises on two cruise ships, Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady.

Virgin Voyages is a new adults only cruise line that will make their debut next month.  The cruise line is scheduled to begin sailing in early August with a handful of sailings out of the UK on Scarlet Lady.

Virgin has canceled the September 22 through October 1 sailings on the ship. These were the first three cruises scheduled to leave from Miami.  Virgin’s U.S. debut will now take place on October 6 when Scarlet Lady departs for a cruise out of Miami.

Virgin has also pushed back the launch of their second cruise ship, Valiant Lady.  The cruise line has canceled cruises on the ship that were scheduled from November 14, 2021 through May 1, 2022.

Sponsored Links

Guests who were booked on one of the canceled sailings will automatically be credited 200% in Future Voyage Credit of the amount they’ve paid to date toward their voyage fare. The FVC is valid for redemption up to a year after the original voyage start date for any sailing with open inventory through 2022.

A second option that guests can choose is a full refund along with a Future Voyage Credit of 25% of the existing paid voyage fare.  All refunds must be requested by August 26, 2021.

Virgin Voyages is a new adults only cruise line that will include many extras in cruise fares.  Included in all cruise fares are WiFi, all dining onboard, basic beverages, gratuities, and group workouts.  View Prices on Cruises on Virgin

The cruise line is also in the middle of building a brand new Terminal V at the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami.

Virgin Voyages also has a third cruise ship that is currently under construction, Resilient Lady. As of right now, the vessel is scheduled to enter service in August 2022.

Resilient Lady will sail a season in the Mediterranean before crossing the Atlantic and offering cruises out of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Virgin Voyages Virgin Cancels More Cruises on Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady
Previous articleAnother Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises
Next articleRoyal Caribbean Makes Schedule Adjustments on Four Cruise Ships

RELATED ARTICLES

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Offering Cruises Out of Puerto Rico in 2022

Ben Souza -
Virgin Voyages is moving one of their cruise ships to San Juan, Puerto Rico for the winter Caribbean season in 2022. Resilient Lady, Virgin's third...
Read more
Virgin Voyages

Virgin’s First Cruise Ship Will Now Debut in the UK This Summer

Ben Souza -
The first cruises on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady will now take place this summer out of the UK for three weeks only. Yesterday, the adults...
Read more
Virgin Voyages

Cruise Line Cancels Miami Sailings Through Middle of September

Ben Souza -
Those wanting to sail on the new adults only cruise line, Virgin Voyages, will have to wait a bit longer as the cruise line...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
95,058FollowersFollow
18,126FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Offering Cruises Out of Puerto Rico in 2022

Ben Souza -
Virgin Voyages is moving one of their cruise ships to San Juan, Puerto Rico for the winter Caribbean season in 2022. Resilient Lady, Virgin's third...
Read more
Virgin Voyages

Virgin’s First Cruise Ship Will Now Debut in the UK This Summer

Ben Souza -
The first cruises on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady will now take place this summer out of the UK for three weeks only. Yesterday, the adults...
Read more
Virgin Voyages

Cruise Line Cancels Miami Sailings Through Middle of September

Ben Souza -
Those wanting to sail on the new adults only cruise line, Virgin Voyages, will have to wait a bit longer as the cruise line...
Read more
Virgin Voyages

Virgin Will Require All Passengers to Be Vaccinated

Ben Souza -
Virgin Voyages is hoping to begin offering cruises this July and will require that all guests onboard their cruise ships be vaccinated. Virgin's CEO Tom...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Cruise Line’s 132 Night Cruise Offers 442 Free Shore Excursions in 66 Ports and...

Ben Souza -
Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced their latest epic cruise, a 132 night voyage in 2024 that will visit 66 ports, 31 countries, and...

Celebrity Flora Resumes Sailings in the Galapagos Islands

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Flora, a mega-yacht from Celebrity Cruises that offers expedition cruises, resumed week long sailings in the Galapagos Islands this past Sunday. The sailing will...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share