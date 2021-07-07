Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Makes Schedule Adjustments on Four Cruise Ships

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Royal Caribbean has made adjustments to the schedules on four cruise ships due to the ongoing uncertainty with the re-opening of international borders.

Royal Caribbean’s update to Quantum of the Seas, Voyager of the Seas, Ovation of the Seas, and Serenade of the Seas is as follows:

Quantum of the Seas will now remain in Singapore for an extended season and will no longer sail from Brisbane, Australia this fall.  The cruise ship will now sail out of Singapore through February 2022. Quantum of the Seas has been sailing out of Singapore since last December. To date, on 60-plus ocean getaways, more than 82,000 guests have safely sailed with zero occurrences of COVID-19 on board.

Voyager of the Seas was originally scheduled to sail from Beijing, China in August and then move to Singapore in November.  The cruise ship will now remain out of service until March 2022.

Ovation of the Seas will now remain in Alaska for a few extra cruises instead of repositioning to Australia in September.  Royal Caribbean added an extra four cruises to Alaska on the ship.

Serenade of the Seas has had its repositioning cruises on September 26 and October 7 canceled.

Guests who were booked on one of the canceled cruises can choose from two options.  They can receive a full refund or a 125% future cruise credit.

Guests who were booked on the September 20 through October 16 sailings on Ovation of the Seas will get a third option.  They can “Lift & Shift” their cruise to a qualifying sailing next year and have their fare/promotion protected.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
