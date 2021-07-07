Carnival Cruise Line Visits Caribbean Ports for First Time in 16 Months

201 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Two popular Caribbean cruise ports had cruise ships visit for the first time in 16 months as Carnival Cruise Line resumed cruises from Galveston and Miami over the weekend.

Carnival Vista made a port stop in Mahogany Bay, Roatan and Carnival Horizon at Amber Cove, Dominican Republic. Both ports haven’t had a cruise ship visit since March 2020.

“The return of Carnival Vista to Mahogany Bay and Carnival Horizon to Amber Cove represent a tremendous step forward for the local community,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “The resumption of service and pent-up demand for cruising translates to an immediate positive economic impact for our valued destinations partners. We look forward to bringing back the benefits and fun of cruising, while remaining committed to our highest responsibilities and top priorities of the health, safety and well-being of our guests, crew and the many communities we serve and visit.”

In addition to Carnival Vista and Carnival Horizon resuming service, sailing on Carnival Breeze and Carnival Miracle will begin later this month, followed by the inaugural sailing of Carnival Cruise Line’s newest and most innovative ship, Mardi Gras, at the end of the month.

Carnival Cruise Line will resume sailing from the West Coast with Carnival Panorama sailing from Long Beach beginning in August. Additional cruise ships will resume service in August, as well.