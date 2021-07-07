Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Visits Caribbean Ports for First Time in 16 Months

Carnival Cruise Line Visits Caribbean Ports for First Time in 16 Months

By Ben Souza
Two popular Caribbean cruise ports had cruise ships visit for the first time in 16 months as Carnival Cruise Line resumed cruises from Galveston and Miami over the weekend.

Carnival Vista made a port stop in Mahogany Bay, Roatan and Carnival Horizon at Amber Cove, Dominican Republic. Both ports haven’t had a cruise ship visit since March 2020.

“The return of Carnival Vista to Mahogany Bay and Carnival Horizon to Amber Cove represent a tremendous step forward for the local community,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “The resumption of service and pent-up demand for cruising translates to an immediate positive economic impact for our valued destinations partners. We look forward to bringing back the benefits and fun of cruising, while remaining committed to our highest responsibilities and top priorities of the health, safety and well-being of our guests, crew and the many communities we serve and visit.”

In addition to Carnival Vista and Carnival Horizon resuming service, sailing on Carnival Breeze and Carnival Miracle will begin later this month, followed by the inaugural sailing of Carnival Cruise Line’s newest and most innovative ship, Mardi Gras, at the end of the month.

Carnival Cruise Line will resume sailing from the West Coast with Carnival Panorama sailing from Long Beach beginning in August. Additional cruise ships will resume service in August, as well.

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleRoyal Caribbean Makes Schedule Adjustments on Four Cruise Ships
Next articleCelebrity Flora Resumes Sailings in the Galapagos Islands

Carnival Cruise Line

With Two Carnival Cruise Ships Back in Service, Here Are the Next Three That Will Resume Cruises

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line celebrated the return of cruises from their hometown Miami today when passengers boarded Carnival Horizon for the first time since March...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Two Largest Cruise Lines Resume Cruises From the U.S.

Ben Souza -
The world's two largest cruise lines, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, have officially resumed cruises from U.S. ports this 4th of July weekend. Carnival...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

One Big Change That Carnival Cruise Line Is Not Making

Ben Souza -
As cruises start to resume in ports around the U.S., we are starting to learn about the constantly changing different health protocols that will...
Read more

Cruise Line’s 132 Night Cruise Offers 442 Free Shore Excursions in 66 Ports and...

Ben Souza -
Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced their latest epic cruise, a 132 night voyage in 2024 that will visit 66 ports, 31 countries, and...

Celebrity Flora Resumes Sailings in the Galapagos Islands

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Flora, a mega-yacht from Celebrity Cruises that offers expedition cruises, resumed week long sailings in the Galapagos Islands this past Sunday. The sailing will...
