Celebrity Flora Resumes Sailings in the Galapagos Islands

Celebrity Flora, a mega-yacht from Celebrity Cruises that offers expedition cruises, resumed week long sailings in the Galapagos Islands this past Sunday.



The sailing will be shortly followed by the award-winning Celebrity Xpedition on July 24 and the intimate 16-guest Celebrity Xploration on September 18. They will both equally explore the Galapagos with Northern and Southern Loop itineraries, while offering ultimate individual indulgences.

“The Galapagos islands are a treasure and a destination that is incomparable to any other in the world. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome guests aboard the most special ship in this region for the very special, bucket-list voyage they have been dreaming of for so many months,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.

Combining unparalleled luxury and specular vistas, Celebrity Flora was built specifically to navigate the waters of this natural paradise. Inspired by the islands and built with a variety of natural materials, along with the latest environmental technologies, the ship merges seamlessly with its surroundings. And, to fully immerse travellers in this extraordinary landscape, certified naturalists from the Galápagos National Park are on board to guide the journey.

In this extraordinary destination, unique experiences abound, from hiking otherworldly volcanic landscapes to snorkelling alongside sea turtles in their natural habitat.

Guests can also partake in twice-daily shore excursions guided by Galapagos National Park certified naturalists or stay onboard to relax and be treated to locally-sourced cuisine crafted by a Michelin-starred chef.