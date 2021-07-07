Cruise News Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Flora Resumes Sailings in the Galapagos Islands

Celebrity Flora Resumes Sailings in the Galapagos Islands

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Celebrity Flora, a mega-yacht from Celebrity Cruises that offers expedition cruises, resumed week long sailings in the Galapagos Islands this past Sunday.

The sailing will be shortly followed by the award-winning Celebrity Xpedition on July 24 and the intimate 16-guest Celebrity Xploration on September 18. They will both equally explore the Galapagos with Northern and Southern Loop itineraries, while offering ultimate individual indulgences.

“The Galapagos islands are a treasure and a destination that is incomparable to any other in the world. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome guests aboard the most special ship in this region for the very special, bucket-list voyage they have been dreaming of for so many months,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.

Combining unparalleled luxury and specular vistas, Celebrity Flora was built specifically to navigate the waters of this natural paradise. Inspired by the islands and built with a variety of natural materials, along with the latest environmental technologies, the ship merges seamlessly with its surroundings. And, to fully immerse travellers in this extraordinary landscape, certified naturalists from the Galápagos National Park are on board to guide the journey.

In this extraordinary destination, unique experiences abound, from hiking otherworldly volcanic landscapes to snorkelling alongside sea turtles in their natural habitat.

Guests can also partake in twice-daily shore excursions guided by Galapagos National Park certified naturalists or stay onboard to relax and be treated to locally-sourced cuisine crafted by a Michelin-starred chef.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleCarnival Cruise Line Visits Caribbean Ports for First Time in 16 Months
Next articleCruise Line’s 132 Night Cruise Offers 442 Free Shore Excursions in 66 Ports and 31 Countries

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Becomes First Major Cruise Line to Resume Cruises from the U.S.

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises became the first major cruise line to resume cruises from the U.S. when one of their cruise ships departed on a week...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Cruises From the U.S. Will Finally Resume on Saturday

Ben Souza -
With cruises already starting back up in Europe, the Bahamas, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and Asia, the first cruise ship to depart from a U.S....
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Second Celebrity Cruise Ship Approved for Caribbean Cruises From Florida

Ben Souza -
A second Celebrity cruise ship has been approved by the CDC to resume cruises to the Caribbean in July from Florida.  Celebrity Equinox will...
Read more

