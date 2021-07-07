Cruise Line’s 132 Night Cruise Offers 442 Free Shore Excursions in 66 Ports and 31 Countries

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced their latest epic cruise, a 132 night voyage in 2024 that will visit 66 ports, 31 countries, and four continents. The cruise will be the cruise line’s most enriching voyage yet with 442 free shore excursions available.



Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ 2024 World Cruise opens for bookings on July 14, 2021 and will explore Central America, USA’s West Coast and Hawaii, South Pacific Islands, Australia and New Zealand, Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and Bermuda.



Spanning 132 nights and 34,500 nautical miles, Navigate the World begins on January 6, 2024, roundtrip from Miami, Florida, on board Seven Seas Mariner. The cruise ship visits 66 ports of call across 31 countries and four continents, offering unrivaled destination-immersion with 442 FREE shore excursions, as well as 12 in-port overnight stays and crossings of both the Panama Canal and Suez Canal.

Regent’s 2024 World Cruise in Numbers:

34,500 Nautical Miles 442 FREE Shore Excursions 66 Ports of Call 61 UNESCO World Heritage Sites 31 Countries 15 Seas, Straits, Gulfs, Bays & Channels Cruised 12 Overnight Stays 4 Continents 3 Oceans Cruised 2 Canal Crossings



Fares start at $73,499 per guest for a Deluxe Veranda Suite, and $199,999 per guest for the indulgent luxury of a Master Suite. Measuring 2,002 square feet, Seven Seas Mariner’s Master Suites boast the sophisticated comfort of rosewood furniture, the finest fabrics, crystal chandeliers and a personal butler. In addition, the expansive Suites have two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a large living room and two private balconies.

The sailing also provides access to 61 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the most the cruise line has ever visited on a world cruise. The Gondwana Rainforests of Australia, the Churches and Convents of Goa and Tuscany’s Medici Villas and Gardens are just some of the iconic World Heritage Sites that can be explored.

At an additional cost there are 18 optional land programs, 11 of which are completely new. The multi-night land programs could see guests discover Ayers Rock in Australia; fall in love with India’s eternal masterpiece the Taj Mahal; and experience the singular beauty of the Great Pyramids of Giza, all in one cruise.

“The past two years we have seen record booking world cruise launch days, which is a testament to our guests’ enduring passion for travel and illustrates just how special these voyages are,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “We believe our 2024 World Cruise is our most enriching to date, representing the opportunity for uniquely immersive exploration thanks to access to a huge number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites and hundreds of FREE shore excursions. Add to this the fact that the cruise is on board the elegant, all-suite, all-balcony Seven Seas Mariner, plus an incredible array of luxurious amenities, and I’m sure the 2024 World Cruise will sell out quickly too.”

Regent’s 2024 World Cruise includes exclusive amenities, such as first-class air, door-to-door luggage service, a comprehensive visa package, unlimited valet laundry, dry-cleaning and pressing, phone time per suite, onboard medical service, a commemorative gift and more.