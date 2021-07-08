Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Reports Zero COVID-19 Cases After 60 Cruises in Singapore

Royal Caribbean Reports Zero COVID-19 Cases After 60 Cruises in Singapore

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Royal Caribbean first returned to service in December when their cruise ship, Quantum of the Seas, began sailing short cruises out of Singapore.

The cruise line announced this week that after more than 60 cruises on Quantum of the Seas out of Singapore, there have been zero occurrences of COVID-19 on board the cruise ship. More than 82,000 guests have taken a cruise on the ship since it returned to service in December.

Royal Caribbean implemented their new health and safety protocols on the ship that include pre-departure wellness screenings using gold-standard PCR tests, contactless embarkation and debarkation, and enhanced HVAC filtration systems and sanitization.

“The health and safety of our guests remain our utmost priority, and we are continuing to be nimble as we follow the science and work closely with the Singapore government and health authorities to evaluate, update and adhere to prevailing measures. In the next few months, as more Singapore residents become fully vaccinated, we anticipate that we’ll begin sailing with fully vaccinated crew and vaccinated guests age 12 and older alongside children who are not yet eligible for vaccines,” said Angie Stephen, managing director of Asia-Pacific, Royal Caribbean International.

All guests must take a SARS-CoV-2 test within 48 to 72 hours prior to boarding and obtain a negative result. Royal Caribbean contacts guests 10-14 days prior to the cruise so they can register and book their test.

Onboard Quantum of the Seas, guests are required to wear face masks unless actively eating/drinking or in their stateroom. Exceptions include swimming in pools, using the jogging track, and fitness classes at the Vitality Spa and Fitness Center.

Quantum of the Seas is currently sailing three and four night cruises out of Singapore.  Royal Caribbean just announced a third season extension and the cruise ship will remain there through February 2022.

The cruise ship currently sails at 50% capacity and members of different households can travel in groups of five.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Royal Caribbean Reports Zero COVID-19 Cases After 60 Cruises in Singapore
