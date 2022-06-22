Cruise News MSC Cruises World's Largest LNG Powered Cruise Ship Completes Construction Milestone

World’s Largest LNG Powered Cruise Ship Completes Construction Milestone

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsMSC Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

MSC Cruises celebrated dual milestones this week when the world’s largest LNG powered cruise ship completed its first set of sea trials. Also, the cruise line’s second LNG powered ship touched water for the first time.

The two cruise ships, MSC World Europa and MSC Euribia, are currently under construction at a shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

MSC World Europa successfully completed her first set of sea trials in the Atlantic Ocean. The tests included measuring the performance of the cruise ship’s engines, along with assessing its maneuverability, fuel consumption, safety systems, speed and stopping distances.

MSC World Europa will be the first LNG vessel to join the cruise line’s fleet in November 2022 and is set to become the largest LNG-powered cruise ship in the world.

Sponsored Links

Meanwhile, MSC Euribia was floated out and moved to a wet dock for work to continue on the ship before she joins MSC Cruises’ fleet in June 2023.

The cruise line has invested more than $3.14 billion in three LNG-powered cruise ships. The construction of the third ship – ‘World Class II’ – will begin at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique yard early next year.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, Cruise Division of MSC Group, said: “We made an important pledge last year to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, leading the cruise industry on the path to decarbonization. MSC World Europa and MSC Euribia will play a fundamental role in this journey.

“LNG is the cleanest marine fuel currently available at scale that reduces emissions significantly and offers compatibility with future alternative fuel solutions. We are actively investing in research and development regarding LNG, including a pilot LNG-powered solid oxide fuel cell onboard MSC World Europa. If bio or synthetic LNG was available at scale today, both our newbuilds could operate with net zero emissions from the very first day.”

MSC World Europa will debut in the Arabian Sea for winter 2022/23. MSC Cruises is deploying more capacity in the Middle East than ever, aiming to strengthen its position as the region’s market leader for vacations at sea.

View Prices on Cruises on MSC World Europa

The cruise ship will offer week long voyages between December 2022 and April 2023 from Dubai to Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas Island in the United Arab Emirates, Dammam in Saudi Arabia, and Doha in Qatar before returning to Dubai.

In March 2023, the ship will head to the Mediterranean Sea and sail week long cruises calling at the Italian ports of Genoa, Naples and Messina; Valletta in Malta; Barcelona in Spain; and Marseille in France.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News MSC Cruises World's Largest LNG Powered Cruise Ship Completes Construction Milestone
Previous articleCarnival Cruise Line Creating New Concept With Two Ships From Sister Cruise Line

RELATED ARTICLES

MSC Cruises

MSC’s 19th and Final Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises' 19th and final ship, MSC Musica, resumed cruises this week marking the cruise line's full return to service. The cruise ship set sail...
Read more
MSC Cruises

Cruise Line’s Giant New Ship Will Have 22 Decks and 33 Restaurants, Lounges, and Bars

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises' giant new cruise ship that will debut later this year, MSC World Europa, will be 22 decks tall and have 33 restaurants,...
Read more
MSC Cruises

Cruise Line’s New Loyalty Program Includes Discounts and Double Points

Ben Souza -
A cruise line has revamped their loyalty program to include new discounts and double points when you book a cruise on one of their...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,740FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

MSC Cruises

MSC’s 19th and Final Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises' 19th and final ship, MSC Musica, resumed cruises this week marking the cruise line's full return to service. The cruise ship set sail...
Read more
MSC Cruises

Cruise Line’s Giant New Ship Will Have 22 Decks and 33 Restaurants, Lounges, and Bars

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises' giant new cruise ship that will debut later this year, MSC World Europa, will be 22 decks tall and have 33 restaurants,...
Read more
MSC Cruises

Cruise Line’s New Loyalty Program Includes Discounts and Double Points

Ben Souza -
A cruise line has revamped their loyalty program to include new discounts and double points when you book a cruise on one of their...
Read more
MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises Will Christen New Ship in New York City

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises has announced that they will christen a brand new cruise ship in New York City this December. MSC Cruises will hold the naming...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

World’s Largest LNG Powered Cruise Ship Completes Construction Milestone

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises celebrated dual milestones this week when the world's largest LNG powered cruise ship completed its first set of sea trials. Also, the...

Carnival Cruise Line Creating New Concept With Two Ships From Sister Cruise Line

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is teaming up with sister cruise line Costa Cruises to create a new concept on two cruise ships that will sail...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share