Crystal Cruises Will Resume Cruises in 2023 With New Owners

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
The Crystal Cruises brand and two ocean cruise ships, Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity, have been purchased by A&K Travel Group Ltd, a travel company owned by Geoffrey Kent and Heritage.

The two cruise ships will resume service in 2023 after undergoing extensive refurbishment and will operate under the award-winning “Crystal Cruises” brand that has also been acquired by A&K Travel Group Ltd.

“I am thrilled to start this new chapter and to be back in an industry that has always had, and always will have a special place in my heart. Thirty-five years ago, my family acquired control of Sitmar Cruises, building three of the first purpose-built cruise ships, and 30 years ago my family pioneered a new way of cruising. Our goal was to deliver the best experience, pampering guests from all over the world with around-the-clock butler service and extraordinary culinary experiences. Selling the cruise business that belonged to my family for a quarter of a century was a difficult decision, as I knew I would miss this industry immensely. Therefore, when the opportunity arose to acquire Crystal Cruises, I did not think about it twice. Having next to me my incredible friend and inspiring leader Geoffrey Kent makes this venture even more enjoyable,” said Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, Co-Chairman of A&K Travel Group Ltd., Crystal Cruises and Abercrombie & Kent.

“Even though it seems like yesterday, 30 years have passed since the Lefebvre family and I had our first ship together…Manfredi and I have been best friends and business associates ever since. The idea of combining the unparalleled onboard service that Crystal Cruises is known for, with the extraordinary tailor-made experiences Abercrombie & Kent has been successfully providing for our guests for the past 60 years, fills me with excitement, enthusiasm and pride,” added Geoffrey Kent, Co-Chairman of A&K Travel Group Ltd. and Crystal Cruises, and Founder, Co-Chairman and CEO of Abercrombie & Kent.

A&K Travel Group Ltd. has partnered with V.Ships Leisure, the world’s leading cruise ship manager, based in Monaco. With their unique experience, global scale and passionate team, V.Ships Leisure was the natural choice.

Crystal Cruises ceased operations earlier this year after their parent company, Genting Hong Kong, filed for bankruptcy.

Ben Souza
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Refining Menu for Popular Restaurant

Ben Souza -
Regent Seven Seas Cruises is refining the menu for one of the most popular restaurants on their cruise ships, Sette Mari. The refined menu for...

Cruise Line Bringing Back Formal Gala Night

Ben Souza -
Just weeks after the last of their cruise ships returned to service, MSC Cruises has announced that they are bringing back the popular Gala...
