Carnival Cruise Line Updates Shore Excursion Protocols

By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line has updated their shore excursion protocols for unvaccinated guests everyone is now able to explore ports on their own.

Up until now, unvaccinated guests sailing on Carnival cruise ships were only allowed off the ship in port if they booked a shore excursion through the cruise line. They are now able to explore independently if they choose.

This change applies to all destinations except for the following ports and only applies to unvaccinated guests who have received an exemption to cruise on a Carnival ship:

San Juan – age 12 and older will have to remain on board
Bonaire – age 12 and older will have to remain on board
Grand Cayman – age 12 and older will have to remain on board
St. Kitts – age 12 and older will have to remain on board
Tortola – age 12 and older will have to remain on board
Grand Turk – age 16 and older will have to remain on board
Cartagena, Colombia – age 18 and older will have to remain on board

All other requirements and health protocols from Carnival Cruise Line remain in place.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
