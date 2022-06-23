Cruise News MSC Cruises Cruise Line Bringing Back Formal Gala Night

Cruise Line Bringing Back Formal Gala Night

By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsMSC Cruises
Just weeks after the last of their cruise ships returned to service, MSC Cruises has announced that they are bringing back the popular Gala Night.

Gala Night on MSC cruise ships invites guests to put on their most elegant outfits as the ship offers upscale dining experiences and the best production show of the cruise. There are also special events all around the ship including some with the ship’s officers.

The return of Gala Night will feature a program of celebratory events including elevated dining experiences, special spa offerings, and unique photo opportunities. Highlights of the night include:

Upscale Dining Experiences: A Captain’s Welcome Cocktail and presentation will kick off the evening, honoring the crew and kicking off a night of celebratory events. After the Welcome Cocktail, a special Gala Dinner menu will be served in the main restaurant. The dinner will include live entertainment, a special dessert offering and a special thanks from the Captain to the dining staff.

Theatre Show and Entertainment: The best production show of the cruise will take place on Gala Night, offering an awe-inspiring event for guests. Live music will be available in various venues, and activities will be scheduled throughout the ship to complement the evening. In addition to the return of Gala Night, MSC Cruises’ world class daily entertainment options are back in full force, rounding out the cruising experience for all ages.

Pampering Services and Special Shopping Events: Special spa services will be available on Gala Night for guests to spoil themselves and prepare for the elegant events of the evening. The shops and boutiques on board will host a Sparkle with Swarovski Glamour event showcasing unique jewelry pieces available for guests to purchase so they can commemorate the most extraordinary night onboard.

There will be plenty of photo opportunities throughout the ship, including the chance to get a professional photo as a memento of the evening – either with the Captain or on the glamourous Swarovski stairs.

Steve Leatham, Global Head of Entertainment, MSC Cruises, said, “Gala Night has always been one of the most anticipated events of the MSC Cruises experience, and we are excited to bring it back alongside our full entertainment program. With a variety of celebratory events taking place throughout the evening, Gala Night is the ideal setting for guests from all around the world to come together, feel special and celebrate – something that we have all dearly missed over the last two of years.”

Cruise Line Bringing Back Formal Gala Night
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Refining Menu for Popular Restaurant

Ben Souza -
Regent Seven Seas Cruises is refining the menu for one of the most popular restaurants on their cruise ships, Sette Mari. The refined menu for...

