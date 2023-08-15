Sponsored Links
World’s Busiest Cruise Port Adding Another Major Cruise Line

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Celebrity Cruises
Port Canaveral, the world’s busiest cruise port, is adding a seventh major cruise line in 2024 when Celebrity Cruises begins to sail from the port.

Celebrity Equinox leaving Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)

Celebrity Cruises will homeport Celebrity Equinox at Port Canaveral starting on December 3, 2024 and will offer cruises from there through April 19, 2025. It will also be the first time that Celebrity Cruises has sailed from the port.

Celebrity Equinox will offer 20 different itineraries to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral, each will be seven nights long. Two cruises (March 1 and 15, 2025) will visit CocoCay, the award winning private island in the Bahamas that is operated by sister cruise line Royal Caribbean.

“We are thrilled to welcome Celebrity Cruises as our new partner and honored to be part of their Caribbean expansion plans,” said Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO. “The demand for Celebrity Cruise sailings from our Port has been growing. Now, with Celebrity Equinox homeported here, there are great opportunities for even more cruise travelers to experience the cruise line’s high-quality experience, while experiencing the comfort and ease of travel provided by our Port.”

In 2019, Celebrity Equinox received a multi-million dollar enhancement that added an all new The Retreat experience and new dining concepts.

The cruise ship carries up to 2,850 guests (double occupancy) in 1,426 cabins.

Ben Souza is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio.
