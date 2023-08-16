All of Cunard’s Cruise Ships Can Now Use Shore Power

Cunard Line, one of nine cruise lines owned by Carnival Corporation, has announced that all of the ships in their fleet can now hook up to shore power while in port.



Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Queen Elizabeth was the third and final Cunard ship to receive shore power capabilities, joining sister vessels Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria.

When the cruise line’s fourth ship, Queen Anne, enters the fleet in May 2024, it will also be able to hook up to shore power.

Katie McAlister, President at Cunard, said: “By adopting shore power technology, we are taking a significant step in our ongoing commitment to reducing emissions, minimizing our carbon footprint, and fostering healthier port environments. The introduction of shore power technology aligns seamlessly with Cunard’s corporate vision and values, and we are proud to be able to take such a positive step.”

Sponsored Links



Shore power technology enables cruise ships when docked in port to connect directly to a specially fitted land-based source. This allows cruise ships to switch off their on board engines and operate on electricity sourced entirely from the local electrical grid, reducing emissions and noise while at port.

The ability for the cruise ships to plug in to local grids already exists at many key ports, including Queen Mary 2’s homeport at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal and Queen Anne’s homeport in Southampton, England.