Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Installing Roller Coaster on Next New Ship

Carnival Cruise Line Installing Roller Coaster on Next New Ship

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
41 Shares
Share41
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

A roller coaster is currently being installed on the top deck of Carnival Cruise Line’s next new cruise ship, Carnival Jubilee.  The cruise ship is scheduled to debut in December.

Carnival Jubilee is currently under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany. BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster with 800 feet of track is now being installed on Deck 19 of the cruise ship.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

The track is expected to be completed in the next month with test runs scheduled for October, two months ahead of the ship’s arrival.

Sponsored Links

Once completed, the track will carry two all-electric, two-person cars. The riders control the speed of the car, up to 40 miles per hour, through drops, twists and turns 187 feet above the ocean.

Carnival Jubilee with not be the first Carnival ship with a roller coaster. It is also found on the vessel’s two sister ships, Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration. So far, more than 150,000 cruise passengers have taken a ride on the first roller coasters at sea.

Carnival Jubilee will Carnival Cruise Line’s third and final Excel class ship. The vessel will debut on December 23, 2023 and homeport in Galveston, Texas.

View Prices on Cruises on Carnival Jubilee

The cruise ship will sail seven night cruises to the Western Caribbean with port stops in Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Roatan.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Installing Roller Coaster on Next New Ship
Previous article
All of Cunard’s Cruise Ships Can Now Use Shore Power
Next article
Cruise Line Offering $49 Cruises for Teachers

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,444FollowersFollow
9,798FollowersFollow
62,000SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

41 Shares
Share41
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share