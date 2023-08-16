Carnival Cruise Line Installing Roller Coaster on Next New Ship

41 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

A roller coaster is currently being installed on the top deck of Carnival Cruise Line’s next new cruise ship, Carnival Jubilee. The cruise ship is scheduled to debut in December.



Carnival Jubilee is currently under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany. BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster with 800 feet of track is now being installed on Deck 19 of the cruise ship.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

The track is expected to be completed in the next month with test runs scheduled for October, two months ahead of the ship’s arrival.

Sponsored Links



Once completed, the track will carry two all-electric, two-person cars. The riders control the speed of the car, up to 40 miles per hour, through drops, twists and turns 187 feet above the ocean.

Carnival Jubilee with not be the first Carnival ship with a roller coaster. It is also found on the vessel’s two sister ships, Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration. So far, more than 150,000 cruise passengers have taken a ride on the first roller coasters at sea.

Carnival Jubilee will Carnival Cruise Line’s third and final Excel class ship. The vessel will debut on December 23, 2023 and homeport in Galveston, Texas.

View Prices on Cruises on Carnival Jubilee

The cruise ship will sail seven night cruises to the Western Caribbean with port stops in Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Roatan.