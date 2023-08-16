Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCruise Line Offering $49 Cruises for Teachers

Cruise Line Offering $49 Cruises for Teachers

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

A cruise line is offering $49 cruises for two for teachers and other heroes who serve our community and make it a better place to live.

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise in the Bahamas. Photo Credit: Cruise Fever

From now through August 28, 2023, teachers, support staff, and employees can book a cruise for two to the Bahamas on Margaritaville at Sea for just $49. This offer is for an inside cabin with the option to upgrade to an ocean view.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

This offer is good on three day, night cruises to the Bahamas that sail by November 15, 2023.

The offer also applies to other Heroes, including U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire, EMS personnel, and government healthcare workers. The Heroes program is coordinated through the company’s partnership with GovX for additional verification.

Sponsored Links

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise is a 10 story cruise ship that sails from the Port of Palm Beach. The ship departs every other day on two night cruises to the Bahamas.

The cruise ship recently received a multi-million dollar makeover. It now features new shows, updated cabins, renovated kids clubs, and more.

For more information on this $49 cruise sale from Margaritaville at Sea, visit their website here.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCruise Line Offering $49 Cruises for Teachers
Previous article
Carnival Cruise Line Installing Roller Coaster on Next New Ship

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,444FollowersFollow
9,798FollowersFollow
62,000SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share