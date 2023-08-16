Cruise Line Offering $49 Cruises for Teachers

A cruise line is offering $49 cruises for two for teachers and other heroes who serve our community and make it a better place to live.

From now through August 28, 2023, teachers, support staff, and employees can book a cruise for two to the Bahamas on Margaritaville at Sea for just $49. This offer is for an inside cabin with the option to upgrade to an ocean view.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

This offer is good on three day, night cruises to the Bahamas that sail by November 15, 2023.

The offer also applies to other Heroes, including U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire, EMS personnel, and government healthcare workers. The Heroes program is coordinated through the company’s partnership with GovX for additional verification.

Sponsored Links



Margaritaville at Sea Paradise is a 10 story cruise ship that sails from the Port of Palm Beach. The ship departs every other day on two night cruises to the Bahamas.

The cruise ship recently received a multi-million dollar makeover. It now features new shows, updated cabins, renovated kids clubs, and more.

For more information on this $49 cruise sale from Margaritaville at Sea, visit their website here.