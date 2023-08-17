Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Opens New Cruises for Bookings

Carnival Cruise Line Opens New Cruises for Bookings

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line opened new cruises in 2025-2026 for bookings today on three cruise ships that will sail to the Caribbean from Galveston, Texas.

Carnival’s deployment from Galveston has Carnival Breeze, Carnival Dream, and Carnival Jubilee sailing from the port.  Carnival Jubilee will be the cruise line’s 3rd and final Excel class ship that will enter service later this year.

These new cruises from Carnival will range from four to eight night sailings to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Carnival Breeze will offer four and five night cruises from Galveston. The four night sailings will visit Cozumel with the five night cruises will add a stop in Progreso.

Carnival Dream will sail six night cruises to the Western Caribbean and eight night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean. The six night cruises will visit various ports including Belize, Roatan, Costa Maya, and Cozumel.  The eight night cruises will visit Key West, Nassau, Freeport, and the private island Half Moon Cay.

Carnival Jubilee will sail seven night cruises to the Western Caribbean that will visit Roatan, Costa Maya, and Cozumel.

“Galveston is one of our most popular homeports, and the addition of Carnival Jubilee brings not only an all-new cruise experience and increased capacity – it also gives us the opportunity to freshen our offerings for the other popular ships homeported there, Carnival Dream and Carnival Breeze,” said Fred Stein, Carnival’s vice president of revenue planning and deployment. “Building on our strong portfolio of options out of Texas will give our guests in that region great new options as they look ahead and plan for their future vacations.”

Carnival Cruise Line is planning on opening more cruises in 2025-2026 for bookings from more homeports in the next few weeks.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
