U.S News Names Best Cruise Lines for 2026

U.S News & World Report has named the best cruise lines for 2026 with three cruise lines, Viking, Disney Cruise Line, and Virgin, coming out on top in multiple categories.

Every year, U.S. News reveals the best cruise lines in categories that range from Best Cruise Line for Families to Best Cruise Lines in the Caribbean.

Viking Ocean Cruises came out on top in four categories, with Virgin Voyages and Disney Cruise Line each with two top awards. New categories for 2026 include Best Cruise Lines for Dining – Luxury, Best Cruise Lines for Dining – Mainstream, and Best Cruise Lines for Wellness.

Here is a look at the Best Cruise Lines for 2026 from U.S News & World Report.

Best Cruise Lines for the Money

1. Virgin Voyages

2. Celebrity Cruises

3. Royal Caribbean

Best Luxury Cruise Lines

1. Viking Ocean Cruises

2. Explora Journeys

3. Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Best Cruise Lines for Families

1. Disney Cruise Line

2. Royal Caribbean

3. Norwegian Cruise Line

Best Cruise Lines for Couples

1. Viking Ocean Cruises

2. Explora Journeys

3. Seabourn Cruise Line

Best Cruise Lines in the Caribbean

1. Disney Cruise Line

2. Virgin Voyages

3. Explora Journeys

Best Cruise Lines in the Mediterranean

1. Viking Ocean Cruises

2. Explora Journeys

3. Silversea Cruises

Best Cruise Lines for Dining – Luxury

1. Viking Ocean Cruises

2. Explora Journeys

3. Oceania Cruises

Best Cruise Lines for Dining – Mainstream

1. Virgin Voyages

2. Celebrity Cruises

3. Disney Cruise Line

Best Cruise Lines for Solo Travelers

1. Crystal

2. Norwegian Cruise Line

3. Oceania Cruises

Best Cruise Lines for Wellness

1. Celebrity Cruises

2. Explora Journeys

3. Virgin Voyages

U.S. News highlighted 19 of the most popular ocean cruise lines across 10 categories using a scoring system that combined expert ratings (30% weight), traveler ratings (50% weight), and health ratings (20% weight).

The traveler ratings were provided under license by Cruiseline.com, the web’s leading cruise review website. Cruisers assigned a rating between 1 and 5 based on their level of satisfaction with their cruise experience.

The expert ratings were done by U.S. News’ editors as they compared dining, entertainment, cabins, service, when the ship was last updated, crew-to-passenger ratio, and more.

The health rating used inspection scores done by the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program. They used the most recent inspection score for their ratings.

Nicola Wood, senior travel editor at U.S. News, gave the following statement about this year’s awards:

“U.S. News Travel’s offerings are continuously evolving to meet consumers where they are as they consider new destinations, adventures and experiences.

“The 2026 Best Cruise Lines rankings recognize the top cruise lines in a variety of categories, allowing travelers to compare features, amenities and itineraries across multiple lines. Now, four brand-new ranking lists give even more comprehensive choices for cruisers to create their ideal experiences at sea.”