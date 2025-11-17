Celebrity Cruises Offering Discounts to Those Who Live In 17 States

From now through December 15, 2025, Celebrity Cruises is offering resident rates to cruises who live in 17 states and Canada.

The resident rates are good on six Celebrity cruise ships and 45 different sailings to the Caribbean that depart from November 2025 through April 2026.

If you live in one of the following 17 states and Canada, you can take advantage of these Caribbean cruise deals that offer up to $400 of each sailing.

Alabama

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Louisiana

Michigan

Nevada

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Washington

View Best Deals on Celebrity

The seven ships that have resident rates are Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Reflection, Celebrity Silhouette and Celebrity Summit.

To see a complete list of cruises that are eligible for resident rates, you can see those here.