Celebrity Cruises Offering Discounts to Those Who Live In 17 States

From now through December 15, 2025, Celebrity Cruises is offering resident rates to cruises who live in 17 states and Canada.

Celebrity Summit

The resident rates are good on six Celebrity cruise ships and 45 different sailings to the Caribbean that depart from November 2025 through April 2026.

If you live in one of the following 17 states and Canada, you can take advantage of these Caribbean cruise deals that offer up to $400 of each sailing.

  • Alabama
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Louisiana
  • Michigan
  • Nevada
  • New Jersey
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • Ohio
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Virginia
  • Washington
The seven ships that have resident rates are Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Reflection, Celebrity Silhouette and Celebrity Summit.

To see a complete list of cruises that are eligible for resident rates, you can see those here.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
