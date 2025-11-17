Princess Cruises Will Have a Cruise Ship Float at The Rose Parade

Princess Cruises will have a ship float at The Rose Parade on January 1, 2026 that will be a floral replica of their newest ship, Star Princess.

The next world-famous Rose Parade will take place in Pasadena, California on January 1, 2026. Since Princess Cruises has been named as the #1 cruise line to Alaska, their float will capture the awe and beauty of the 49th state.

The float will showcase towering glaciers shimmering in icy blues, soaring bald eagles, spouting humpback whales, and bears salmon fishing – all crafted from thousands of fresh flowers, seeds, bark and natural elements.

The design reflects the breathtaking landscapes, rich cultures and unforgettable wildlife encounters that define a Princess Alaska cruise.

The float will also showcase Princess second Sphere-Class ship, 177,800 gross ton, 4,300-guest Star Princess.

The cruise ship has standout venues including The Dome, a next-generation relaxation and entertainment space atop the ship; and sphere-shaped Piazza, the architectural centerpiece of the ship with its dramatic curves, floor-to-ceiling windows, and sweeping ocean vistas.

Marie Lee, Princess Cruises Chief Marketing Officer, gave the following statement about the float in The Rose Parade:

“We’re thrilled to welcome the new year by sharing the wonder of Alaska with millions of people watching the Rose Parade. Our spectacular float celebrates Alaska’s natural, breath-taking beauty and honors Star Princess, our newest ship, your gateway to discovery and unforgettable moments at sea.”

Mark Leavens President, 2026 Pasadena Tournament of Roses, added:

“It is an honor to welcome Princess Cruises, Los Angeles’ Hometown cruise line back to the Tournament of Roses Parade. For more than a century the Rose Parade has celebrated community, creativity, and the enduring spirit of hope that brings people together. Princess Cruises embodies that same spirit by inspiring travel and connecting guests to the most memorable destinations. We’re delighted to have them join this cherished celebration that continues to captivate millions of viewers around the globe each New Year’s Day.”