Royal Caribbean Adding Duck Carousel on Legend of the Seas

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean is bringing the cruise duck craze onto their next and third Icon class ship, Legend of the Seas.

duck carousel legend of the seas
The Duck Carousel will be on Royal Caribbean’s next new cruise ship, Legend of the Seas

When Legend of the Seas debuts next summer, it will have a duck themed carousel in Surfside. Surfside is a neighborhood on the ship that is dedicated just for families with young children.

Royal Caribbean is calling the carousel the Duckie-Go-Round.

The carousel will have at least nine different ducks that will range from Captain Quack to two that have yet to be named.

surfside Legend of the Seas

The ducks that will be featured on the carousel are:

  • Captain Quack, master of the high seas
  • Bella, has a sweet tooth for ice cream and churros
  • Roo, the thrill-seeking duck of the flock
  • Puddles, loves Royal Bay (largest pool at sea) and the FlowRider
  • Rosie, love Surfside, the neighborhood for families
  • Coco, love sea says and soaking up the sun
  • Marco, loved the water slides and pools
  • Two yet to be named

Royal Caribbean recently allowed cruisers to vote on the name of the Explorer Duckie. The four options were Kona, Miles, Flip and Atlas.

Legend of the Seas will debut on July 11, 2026, a seven-night roundtrip cruise from Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy that will visit Naples, Barcelona, Palma De Mallorca and Marseille.

After a season of sailing in the Mediterranean, the ship will head to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in the fall of 2026 for cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean.

In the spring of 2027, Legend of the Seas will head back to Europe for the summer season.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises.
