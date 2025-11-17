shore excursions
24 Cruise Ships Scored Perfect 100 Health Scores in 2025: Fleet Averages 96%

Cruise News

Contrary to common myths about cruise ships and the industry as a whole, these floating resorts offer one of the cleanest and most thoroughly tested environments on the planet.

With 44 days still left in 2025, at least 24 cruise ships have scored a perfect 100, according to CDC health inspection reports.  So far, at least 191 ships have had surprise inspections, with an average score of almost 96%.

Icon of the Seas cruise ship with Royal Caribbean
ID 375523319 | Icon Of Seas © Photosvit | Dreamstime

The Ultimate Pop Quiz: How Ships Earn a Perfect 100

Earning a score of 100 from the CDC is no cake walk. These thorough health checks are conducted by the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program (VSP) without any prior warning or heads up.  This means that the crew must always be ready when their ship is pulling into a U.S. port.

It’s the ultimate “pop quiz” for crew members, and a perfect score shows a detailed, day-in, day-out commitment to cleanliness.  I’ve seen some crew members stressed out over the possibility of an inspection and the kind of pressure it puts on them.  It’s definitely not easy, but these workers are the real backbone of your seamless vacation.

Inspectors look through every area that could impact public health. They’re not just glancing around. They’re looking for perfection in everything from:

  • Food Safety: Ensuring proper temperature control, preparation, and storage in the galleys (kitchens), and that all equipment is clean.
  • Water Systems: Monitoring the entire water system, from sourcing to purification, to guarantee it’s safe for everyone onboard.
  • Immaculate Public Spaces: Checking that pools, spas, medical facilities, children’s areas, and cabins are disinfected and maintained to the highest standards.

Even a minor slip-up, like a cleaning log missing a signature or a fridge being a degree off, can cost points. So, when a ship scores a perfect 100, it’s a huge testament to the crew’s dedication.

A score of 86 or higher is considered “satisfactory,” which truly puts the 24 perfect scores into perspective.   Only one ship failed to score an 86 or higher: Villa Vie Odyssey which was tested in July of this year and scored an 81.

Disney Wish cruise ship

 

Top Performers of 2025

While the entire cruise industry deserves credit for its impressive 96% average score, some cruise lines have multiple scores of 100. 

Royal Caribbean is leading the charge, with 5 inspections that have resulted in a perfect 100 this year. Disney Cruise Line and Viking both received 3 perfect 100 scores as well.   

Other cruise lines with more than one perfect CDC score in 2025 include Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Oceania Cruises.

All 24 Ships That Scored a Perfect 100

Curious about which specific ships earned a perfect 100? Here is the complete list of all 24 cruise ship inspections in 2025 that aced their inspections:

  • Royal Caribbean: Icon of the Seas
  • Royal Caribbean: Jewel of the Seas
  • Royal Caribbean: Ovation of the Seas
  • Royal Caribbean: Utopia of the Seas
  • Royal Caribbean: Adventure of the Seas
  • Disney Cruise Line: Disney Magic
  • Disney Cruise Line: Disney Treasure
  • Disney Cruise Line: Disney Wish
  • Viking: Viking Neptune
  • Viking: Viking Orion
  • Viking: Viking Sea
  • Celebrity Cruises: Celebrity Silhouette
  • Celebrity Cruises: Celebrity Solstice
  • Holland America Line: Rotterdam
  • Holland America Line: Westerdam
  • Norwegian Cruise Line: Norwegian Escape
  • Norwegian Cruise Line: Norwegian Star
  • Oceania Cruises: Oceania Allura
  • Oceania Cruises: Oceania Vista
  • Carnival Cruise Line: Carnival Luminosa
  • Crystal Cruises: Crystal Serenity
  • Lindblad Expeditions: National Geographic Venture
  • MSC Group: Explora I
  • Virgin Voyages: Valiant Lady

Bottom Line

The next time you read a headline about a cruise ship being a floating petri dish or an article trying to convince the public that norovirus is more common on a cruise ship than on land (which is patently false), remember the kind of dedication that goes into keeping these vessels clean and safe.

There’s a reason cruise lines want you to wash your hands before you enter the buffet area.  And while some will make an annoying habit out of how they remind you to wash your hands, just know they are working just as hard behind the scenes to have an even higher standard of cleanliness.

Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
