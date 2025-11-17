24 Cruise Ships Scored Perfect 100 Health Scores in 2025: Fleet Averages 96%

Contrary to common myths about cruise ships and the industry as a whole, these floating resorts offer one of the cleanest and most thoroughly tested environments on the planet.

With 44 days still left in 2025, at least 24 cruise ships have scored a perfect 100, according to CDC health inspection reports. So far, at least 191 ships have had surprise inspections, with an average score of almost 96%.

The Ultimate Pop Quiz: How Ships Earn a Perfect 100

Earning a score of 100 from the CDC is no cake walk. These thorough health checks are conducted by the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program (VSP) without any prior warning or heads up. This means that the crew must always be ready when their ship is pulling into a U.S. port.

It’s the ultimate “pop quiz” for crew members, and a perfect score shows a detailed, day-in, day-out commitment to cleanliness. I’ve seen some crew members stressed out over the possibility of an inspection and the kind of pressure it puts on them. It’s definitely not easy, but these workers are the real backbone of your seamless vacation.

Inspectors look through every area that could impact public health. They’re not just glancing around. They’re looking for perfection in everything from:

Food Safety: Ensuring proper temperature control, preparation, and storage in the galleys (kitchens), and that all equipment is clean.

Ensuring proper temperature control, preparation, and storage in the galleys (kitchens), and that all equipment is clean. Water Systems: Monitoring the entire water system, from sourcing to purification, to guarantee it’s safe for everyone onboard.

Monitoring the entire water system, from sourcing to purification, to guarantee it’s safe for everyone onboard. Immaculate Public Spaces: Checking that pools, spas, medical facilities, children’s areas, and cabins are disinfected and maintained to the highest standards.

Even a minor slip-up, like a cleaning log missing a signature or a fridge being a degree off, can cost points. So, when a ship scores a perfect 100, it’s a huge testament to the crew’s dedication.

A score of 86 or higher is considered “satisfactory,” which truly puts the 24 perfect scores into perspective. Only one ship failed to score an 86 or higher: Villa Vie Odyssey which was tested in July of this year and scored an 81.

Top Performers of 2025

While the entire cruise industry deserves credit for its impressive 96% average score, some cruise lines have multiple scores of 100.

Royal Caribbean is leading the charge, with 5 inspections that have resulted in a perfect 100 this year. Disney Cruise Line and Viking both received 3 perfect 100 scores as well.

Other cruise lines with more than one perfect CDC score in 2025 include Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Oceania Cruises.

All 24 Ships That Scored a Perfect 100

Curious about which specific ships earned a perfect 100? Here is the complete list of all 24 cruise ship inspections in 2025 that aced their inspections:

Royal Caribbean: Icon of the Seas

Icon of the Seas Royal Caribbean: Jewel of the Seas

Jewel of the Seas Royal Caribbean: Ovation of the Seas

Ovation of the Seas Royal Caribbean: Utopia of the Seas

Utopia of the Seas Royal Caribbean: Adventure of the Seas

Adventure of the Seas Disney Cruise Line: Disney Magic

Disney Magic Disney Cruise Line: Disney Treasure

Disney Treasure Disney Cruise Line: Disney Wish

Disney Wish Viking: Viking Neptune

Viking Neptune Viking: Viking Orion

Viking Orion Viking: Viking Sea

Viking Sea Celebrity Cruises: Celebrity Silhouette

Celebrity Silhouette Celebrity Cruises: Celebrity Solstice

Celebrity Solstice Holland America Line: Rotterdam

Rotterdam Holland America Line: Westerdam

Westerdam Norwegian Cruise Line: Norwegian Escape

Norwegian Escape Norwegian Cruise Line: Norwegian Star

Norwegian Star Oceania Cruises: Oceania Allura

Oceania Allura Oceania Cruises: Oceania Vista

Oceania Vista Carnival Cruise Line: Carnival Luminosa

Carnival Luminosa Crystal Cruises: Crystal Serenity

Crystal Serenity Lindblad Expeditions: National Geographic Venture

National Geographic Venture MSC Group: Explora I

Explora I Virgin Voyages: Valiant Lady

Bottom Line

The next time you read a headline about a cruise ship being a floating petri dish or an article trying to convince the public that norovirus is more common on a cruise ship than on land (which is patently false), remember the kind of dedication that goes into keeping these vessels clean and safe.

There’s a reason cruise lines want you to wash your hands before you enter the buffet area. And while some will make an annoying habit out of how they remind you to wash your hands, just know they are working just as hard behind the scenes to have an even higher standard of cleanliness.