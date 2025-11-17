4 New Cruise Ships Christened In South Florida This Month

Four new cruise ships have been christened this month in South Florida, with three taking place at Port Everglades and one at PortMiami.

Star Princess

Congratulations @PrincessCruises on the christening of your newest ship, Star Princess. pic.twitter.com/cmINzBn5GU — Cruise Fever (@CruiseFever) November 6, 2025

Star Princess was officially named and christened by Camila and Matthew McConaughey at a ceremony that took place at Port Everglades in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The night was capped off with a drone show over the port.

Star Princess is the second Sphere class ship from Princess Cruises and will spend the winter season offering cruises to the Caribbean. In the spring of 2026, Star Princess will head to Seattle for the 2026 Alaska season.

Disney Destiny

Congrats @DisneyCruise on the christening of your newest ship, Disney Destiny. pic.twitter.com/UOFzzU1KKM — Cruise Fever (@CruiseFever) November 10, 2025

Disney Destiny was named and christened during an epic ceremony that included a multi-tiered set, drone special effects and scenic projections, alongside a live band and a dozen vocal performers.

Susan Egan, the voice behind Megara in Walt Disney Animation Studios “Hercules”, served as the ship’s godmother and gave the traditional blessing on the ship and all those who sail on her.

Disney Destiny will sail short cruises from Port Everglades to The Bahamas and the Caribbean with the maiden voyage departing on November 20, 2025.

Disney Destiny is the third Wish class ship from Disney Cruise Line.

Oceania Allura

The third ship christened over the past two weeks in Florida was Oceania Allura during a dazzling ceremony in Miami on November 13, 2025.

Acclaimed chefs Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Katie Button, Calvin Eng, Aisha Ibrahim, George Mendes and Lawrence “LT” Smith had the honor of representing the prestigious Food & Wine Best New Chefs franchise as godparents during the christening ceremony.

Oceania Allura’s inaugural season will see the ship visit than 92 destinations on an array of 7- to 34-day cruises, from iconic cities to lesser-known gems.

Sister ship to Oceania Vista, Oceania Allura is the cruise line’s eighth ship. Boasting the most spacious standard staterooms at sea, which measure more than 290 square feet, she is 791 feet (241 meters) long and is more than 67,000 gross tons in size.

With a capacity for 1,200 guests at double occupancy, Oceania Allura has two crew members for every three guests, with half dedicated to culinary operations.

Celebrity Xcel

Celebrity Cruises’ fifth Edge class ship, Celebrity Xcel, was officially named and christened yesterday by Brazilian chef Janaína Torres at Port Everglades.

The ship debuted on November 9, a four-night cruise to the Caribbean. After a series of media sailings, Celebrity Xcel will spend the 2025-2026 winter season offering seven-night cruises to the Caribbean.

In the summer of 2026, the cruise ship will sail her inaugural season in Europe and sail seven- to 11-night cruises around the Mediterranean.