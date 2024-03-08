Two of Carnival’s Cruise Lines Win Award for Safety

Two of Carnival Corporation’s cruise lines, Costa Cruises and AIDA Cruises, were awarded for their safety this past year by the Italian Coast Guard.

Commander General Admiral Nicola Carlone presented the award to the Director HSE & DPA of Carnival Maritime, Tommaso Grimaldi. Carnival Maritime is the maritime management unit for the two cruise lines and takes care of health, environment, safety and security.

Costa Cruises and AIDA Cruises were chosen for safety in 2023 based on an algorithm used by the Italian Coast Guard. The algorithm assess the safety performance of Italian companies.

“We are delighted to receive this important recognition, which once again proves that safety is an absolute priority for Costa Cruises and AIDA Cruises ships. We would like to thank the Italian Coast Guard for the valuable work it carries out on a daily basis to continuously and constantly improve safety standards on board ships flying the Italian flag and those calling at national ports under different flags,” commented Tommaso Grimaldi, Director HSE & DPA at Carnival Maritime.

Carnival Corporation is the world’s largest cruise company operating nine cruise lines with over 90 ships in their fleet. Their cruise lines are Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, Cunard, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises and P&O Cruise Australia.

AIDA Cruises is Carnival’s cruise line for German speaking cruisers while Costa Cruises is an Italian cruise line.