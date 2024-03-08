Holland America Offering Cruises Through the Panama Canal on Three Ships in 2025-2026

Holland America Line has opened new cruises in 2025-2026 for bookings that include trips through the Panama Canal and new Hawaii sailings.

In 2025-2026, Holland America will sail cruises through the Panama Canal on Eurodam, Zuiderdam, and Koningsdam. A total of six Panama Canal cruises will be offered and the cruise line has added a new port (Acajutla, El Salvador) on most Panama Canal voyages. The cruises will range from 15 to 22 days in length.

This will also mark the first time where a Pinnacle class ship, the largest in Holland America’s fleet, transits the Panama Canal.

Cruises through the Panama Canal will either start or end in:

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Seattle, Washington

San Diego, California

Miami, Florida

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

As the cruise ships transit the Panama Canal, they will receive audio commentary on the open decks detailing the historic feats of the canal.

A few of the Panama Canal cruises will stop at the cruise line’s award winning private island in The Bahamas, Half Moon Cay.

Cruise fares start at $1,779 per person, based on double occupancy for these new sailings through the Panama Canal.

“We know a Panama Canal transit is a once-in-a-lifetime experience many of our guests are seeking, and by adding Acajutla to select voyages, we’re making it even more memorable. Guests can discover the ‘Pompeii of the Americas’ with a shore excursion to Joya de Cerén archaeological site, where they’ll explore a Mayan farming village remarkably preserved under volcanic ash,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer. “With four different departure cities, there are so many different ways to experience the Panama Canal aboard one of our ships.

In addition the Panama Canal cruises, Holland America Line will offer sailings to Hawaii in 2025-2026 on Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam and Zaandam.

The Hawaii sailings will range from 17-18 days and depart from either San Diego or Vancouver.

Fares start at $1,579 per person, based on double occupancy.

All of these new cruises from Holland America Line are now open for bookings.

Holland America Line’s Have It All premium package adds shore excursions, WiFi, a Signature Beverage Package, specialty dining, and more to cruise fares.