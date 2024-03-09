Carnival Cruise Port in the Caribbean Switches to Solar Power

One of Carnival Corporation’s cruise ports in the Caribbean is now 80% powered by solar after the company opened a new solar park.

Amber Cove, a cruise port in the Dominican Republic that is visited by four of Carnival’s cruise lines, has a new 1,800+ solar panel park that is able to produce 80% of the port’s power needs.

The company held a ribbon cutting ceremony this week to celebrate the port switching over to mostly renewable energy.

“As we bring guests to enjoy the beauty and rich culture of the Dominican Republic, we also take our environmental stewardship here and everywhere we visit very seriously,” said Duffy. “With this new solar park in Amber Cove, we are furthering our commitment to sustainability at our destinations by focusing on renewable energy sources to power the vast majority of the port’s needs.”

“On behalf of the Government, we celebrate this achievement, which makes Amber Cove the first cruise terminal in the country with a project of this scale,” said Joel Santos, minister of the presidency of the Dominican Republic. “This project will undoubtedly contribute to the production of clean energy and environmental sustainability in Puerto Plata, the first tourist destination in the Dominican Republic.”

Carnival Corporation estimates that the new solar park at Amber Cove will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 1,000 tons per year.

Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Costa Cruises all have cruise ships that visit Amber Cove on Caribbean itineraries.

Amber Cove is a private cruise port built by Carnival Corporation that opened in late 2015. Carnival invested over $80 million building the port.

Other private ports built by Carnival Corporation include Grand Turk and Mahogany Bay.