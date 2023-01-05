Two Cruise Ships Depart on World Cruises From the Same Port Today

For the first time ever, two cruise ships will sail simultaneous world cruises from the same homeport. The two MSC Cruises’ ships will depart from Genoa, Italy later today on 117 and 119 night cruises that will sail all around the globe.



The two cruise ships will sail together for the start of their cruises before parting ways at the edge of the Mediterranean for different routes around the globe. MSC Poesia will sail a 117 night cruise while MSC Magnifica will spend 119 nights cruising the world.

Guests will visit some of the world’s most spectacular destinations during their cruise. On top of the high-quality, international dining options that MSC Cruises’ guests have come to expect, those sailing the 2023 world cruises can experience something extra special with menus crafted by a lineup of award-winning chefs.

The chefs will sail on certain segments of the cruise as they prepare cuisines from all around the world.

MSC Cruises has also carefully crafted a special enrichment program featuring ice carving, champagne tasting, a wide range of guest lectures on specialist topics, more than 30 full-scale production shows, guest entertainers, dance classes, language schools and more.

There are still some remaining cabins for the shorter segments of the world cruises that are available to book.

Cabins are still available for the 2024 MSC World Cruise as well, with a new itinerary that includes 52 amazing destinations in 31 different countries spanning the Mediterranean, Red Sea, South Africa, South America, Caribbean, USA & Canada, before returning to Europe via Greenland and Iceland.