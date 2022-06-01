Two Cruise Lines Make Big Change to Future Cruise Credits

Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises have made a change to the Future Cruise Credits (FCCs) that went into effect on June 1, 2022.



From now on, all Cruise with Confidence Future Cruise Credits with both cruise lines will no longer have an expiration date and will be good for all future cruises.

Since their system requires that their be a noted expiration date, Royal Caribbean Group said that they will extend this date far into the future so they will never expire.

Global Sailing Suspension FCCs will also offer increased flexibility. The portion of the FCC value that represents 100% of the cruise fare paid on the original reservation will no longer expire.

The incremental 25% bonus value, however, will maintain the current expiration date noted on the Future Cruise Credit and will remain active until this point.

You will need to redeem this portion of the FCC before the expiration date or such funds will become inactive and can no longer be used towards a future cruise.

All other types of FCCs with both cruise lines remain unchanged.