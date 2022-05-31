Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Changing Non-Refundable Deposits Tomorrow

Royal Caribbean Changing Non-Refundable Deposits Tomorrow

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Royal Caribbean is making a change to their non-refundable deposits on cruises starting tomorrow, June 1, 2022.

The cruise line is discontinuing the Future Cruise Credit component and it will no longer apply when canceling under this policy outside of the final payment period. Instead, the deposit amount will be withheld in-full. Guests booked prior to June 1, 2022 are protected under the prior policy terms of Royal Caribbean.

Guests who booked a non-refundable fare prior June 1, 2022 for a Royal Caribbean cruise can elect to request a Future Cruise Credit in the amount of the deposit paid per guest, less the $100 fee.

Non-refundable deposit FCCs will no longer be automatically issued to qualifying guests and, therefore, will require a call to Royal Caribbean’s Trade Support & Service team for issuance under the prior policy terms.

Royal Caribbean’s non-refundable deposits are available to book on all 26 of the cruise ships in their fleet.

The cruise line said to deter continual or late ship/sail date adjustments, a change fee of $100 per guest will be imposed to all reservations booked under a non-refundable deposit fare that opts to change either the ship and/or sail date originally selected.

Multiple adjustments to the cruise ship and/or sail date of a booking will result in the assessment of a $100 per guest change fee for each qualifying change made to the reservation. There is no limit on the number of change fees that can be incurred.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
