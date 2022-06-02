Carnival Cruise Line Launching New Menu Mate Food Program on All Ships

Carnival Cruise Line is deploying a new Menu Mate food ingredient program on all of their cruise ships that will help accommodate guests with special diets and food allergies.



Easily operated on touch-screen tablets at food venues across Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet, the Menu Mate food ingredient program is powered by award-winning CertiStar software to mitigate the risks of allergic reactions. The new program is the first of its kind among major cruise lines.

To ensure the program’s efficiency, Carnival’s culinary staff studied recipes across the cruise line and worked to capture any potential allergen conflicts by inputting accurate ingredient information into the CertiStar software. To use the program directly and research allergen friendly options on their own, guests will be able to find a Menu Mate tablet on display near the Lido buffet stations as well.



“Making sure everyone is included in the fun and has the best experience possible is extremely important to us,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We are always looking for new ways to help our crew enhance our guests’ experiences, and that’s exactly what this new program is doing on our ships for those with food allergies.”

The new Menu Mate food ingredient program works simply for both guests and crew. Staff will ask guests about food allergies and enter any restrictions into the program. The software will then sort through all available options and display which items are allergen friendly, which options can be modified to exclude allergens and which selections should be avoided.

If preferred, guests can also use the Menu Mate designated tablet themselves to enter in their own allergy/dietary information and then order from the options curated to meet their needs.

The program eliminates the lengthy process of conferring between guests, wait staff and chefs over the ingredients of menu items and possible substitutions.

Now that the process of selecting items with allergen friendly ingredients is simplified, it is also no longer necessary for guests to inform Carnival Cruise Line of food allergies in advance of their cruise.