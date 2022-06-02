Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Launching New Menu Mate Food Program on All Ships

Carnival Cruise Line Launching New Menu Mate Food Program on All Ships

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line is deploying a new Menu Mate food ingredient program on all of their cruise ships that will help accommodate guests with special diets and food allergies.

Easily operated on touch-screen tablets at food venues across Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet, the Menu Mate food ingredient program is powered by award-winning CertiStar software to mitigate the risks of allergic reactions. The new program is the first of its kind among major cruise lines.

To ensure the program’s efficiency, Carnival’s culinary staff studied recipes across the cruise line and worked to capture any potential allergen conflicts by inputting accurate ingredient information into the CertiStar software. To use the program directly and research allergen friendly options on their own, guests will be able to find a Menu Mate tablet on display near the Lido buffet stations as well.

“Making sure everyone is included in the fun and has the best experience possible is extremely important to us,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We are always looking for new ways to help our crew enhance our guests’ experiences, and that’s exactly what this new program is doing on our ships for those with food allergies.”

Sponsored Links

The new Menu Mate food ingredient program works simply for both guests and crew. Staff will ask guests about food allergies and enter any restrictions into the program. The software will then sort through all available options and display which items are allergen friendly, which options can be modified to exclude allergens and which selections should be avoided.

If preferred, guests can also use the Menu Mate designated tablet themselves to enter in their own allergy/dietary information and then order from the options curated to meet their needs.

The program eliminates the lengthy process of conferring between guests, wait staff and chefs over the ingredients of menu items and possible substitutions.

Now that the process of selecting items with allergen friendly ingredients is simplified, it is also no longer necessary for guests to inform Carnival Cruise Line of food allergies in advance of their cruise.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Launching New Menu Mate Food Program on All Ships
Previous articleTwo Cruise Lines Make Big Change to Future Cruise Credits

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Cancels Cruises on 2 Ships After Fire

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has canceled cruises on two different cruise ships after a fire broke out in the funnel on Carnival Freedom this week. Carnival...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

World’s Two Largest Cruise Lines Now Have All Ships Back in Service

Ben Souza -
The world's two largest cruise lines, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, now have all of their cruise ships in service for the first...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Reaches Major Comeback Milestone

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line reached a major comeback milestone this past week when they saw their 2 millionth passenger board one of their cruise ships...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,715FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Cancels Cruises on 2 Ships After Fire

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has canceled cruises on two different cruise ships after a fire broke out in the funnel on Carnival Freedom this week. Carnival...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

World’s Two Largest Cruise Lines Now Have All Ships Back in Service

Ben Souza -
The world's two largest cruise lines, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, now have all of their cruise ships in service for the first...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Reaches Major Comeback Milestone

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line reached a major comeback milestone this past week when they saw their 2 millionth passenger board one of their cruise ships...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Brings Back Popular Program For First Time in 2 Years

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has brought back a popular program and is once again accepting reservations for guests who want to get married or have...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Carnival Cruise Line Launching New Menu Mate Food Program on All Ships

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is deploying a new Menu Mate food ingredient program on all of their cruise ships that will help accommodate guests with...

Two Cruise Lines Make Big Change to Future Cruise Credits

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises have made a change to the Future Cruise Credits (FCCs) that went into effect on June 1, 2022. From now...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share