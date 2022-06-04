A Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Can Visit Ports for the First Time in 2 Years

In a few weeks, a Royal Caribbean cruise ship will be able to visit ports for the first time in two years starting on June 30, 2022.

Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas has been offering cruises to nowhere out of Singapore since the vessel restarted service. Starting at the end of the month, the cruise ship will begin stopping in Malaysia for the first time in two years on three and four night cruises with port stops in Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

“We are thrilled to be the first cruise line in Singapore to reconnect holidaymakers with Asia’s beautiful destinations once again. The vibrant and culture-rich cities of Penang and Kuala Lumpur have so much to offer, and that is only the beginning,” said Angie Stephen, vice president and managing director, Asia-Pacific, Royal Caribbean International. “After more than two years, the excitement from guests, both locals and fly cruisers, along with our travel partners is undeniable. Singapore is a top destination in and of itself, and its proximity to neighbouring countries makes it easy to venture out and explore. There’s no better way to take full advantage of this than by taking a cruise, where guests can enjoy the ultimate combination of thrills, entertainment, dining and activities as they sail from one idyllic destination to the next on Spectrum of the Seas.”

“We have been working closely with various governments in Southeast Asia to align on cruise protocols and policies, and are excited to bring back port calls in Malaysia for sailings as a start,” said Annie Chang, Director of Cruise, Singapore Tourism Board. “Port calls will provide more vacation options, and we look forward to seeing more first-time and repeat cruisers in the coming year as more ports in the region open up.”

Adventurers cruising on Spectrum of the Seas, which began its debut Singapore season in April with Ocean Getaways, can enjoy an action-packed holiday for the whole family. Highlights of the experiences on board include Singapore’s first virtual reality, bungee trampoline adventure, Sky Pad; an array of delectable Asian-inspired dining at Teppanyaki, Sichuan Red, Hot Pot and more; and the luxurious Suite Enclave that features exclusive amenities such as private dining rooms and dedicated lounges.

More signature ways to play and make memories are also in store at SeaPlex, the largest indoor activity complex at sea – complete with bumper cars and more; to the skydiving simulator, RipCord by iFly; North Star, the all-glass observation capsule that takes guests 300 feet above sea level; and the FlowRider surf simulator.