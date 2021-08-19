Cruise News The Bahamas Banning Cruise Ships Unless Everyone 12 Years and Older Is...

The Bahamas Banning Cruise Ships Unless Everyone 12 Years and Older Is Vaccinated

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

The Bahamas has added an amendment to their emergency powers for the COVID-19 pandemic that will require all guests on cruise ships who are 12 years and older to be vaccinated.

The new amendment will go into effect on September 3, 2021 and applies to all cruise ports including private islands. For a cruise ship to visit a port in the Bahamas, all passengers who are 12 years and older will have to be vaccinated.

The captain on board the ship will have to submit a crew and passenger manifest that discloses the vaccination status of all person before arriving in a port.

Sponsored Links

Exceptions to this new amendment will be those who can not receive the vaccination due to medical contraindication, non revenue passengers, and ships attempting to make a call at a port due to an emergency.

There are concerns that this new amendment from The Bahamas will conflict with Florida’s law on vaccinations.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News The Bahamas Banning Cruise Ships Unless Everyone 12 Years and Older Is...
Previous articleCruise Ships Change Course With Hurricane Grace Headed for Cozumel
Next articleCruise Lines Offering Refunds After Latest News From The Bahamas

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Cruise Lines Offering Refunds After Latest News From The Bahamas

Ben Souza -
Earlier today, The Bahamas announced that starting on September 3, 2021, the only cruise ships that will be allowed to visit ports in the...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Ships Change Course With Hurricane Grace Headed for Cozumel

Ben Souza -
Several cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, have changed cruise ship itineraries due to Hurricane Grace. Hurricane Grace is currently a Category...
Read more
Cruise News

Windstar’s Flagship Resumes Cruises in the Mediterranean

Ben Souza -
Windstar Cruises welcomed back their 342 passenger flagship back into service this weekend when Wind Surf resumed cruises in the Mediterranean. Wind Surf is the...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,197FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Cruise Lines Offering Refunds After Latest News From The Bahamas

Ben Souza -
Earlier today, The Bahamas announced that starting on September 3, 2021, the only cruise ships that will be allowed to visit ports in the...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Ships Change Course With Hurricane Grace Headed for Cozumel

Ben Souza -
Several cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, have changed cruise ship itineraries due to Hurricane Grace. Hurricane Grace is currently a Category...
Read more
Cruise News

Windstar’s Flagship Resumes Cruises in the Mediterranean

Ben Souza -
Windstar Cruises welcomed back their 342 passenger flagship back into service this weekend when Wind Surf resumed cruises in the Mediterranean. Wind Surf is the...
Read more
Cruise News

I’ve Been Quarantined on Cruises, I’ve Missed Ports, Here’s Why I’m Still Cruising

Ben Souza -
Since cruises opened up to Americans in June, I have taken four cruises and spent more time at sea than I have at home. ...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Cruise Lines Offering Refunds After Latest News From The Bahamas

Ben Souza -
Earlier today, The Bahamas announced that starting on September 3, 2021, the only cruise ships that will be allowed to visit ports in the...

The Bahamas Banning Cruise Ships Unless Everyone 12 Years and Older Is Vaccinated

Ben Souza -
The Bahamas has added an amendment to their emergency powers for the COVID-19 pandemic that will require all guests on cruise ships who are...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share