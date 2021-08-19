The Bahamas Banning Cruise Ships Unless Everyone 12 Years and Older Is Vaccinated

The Bahamas has added an amendment to their emergency powers for the COVID-19 pandemic that will require all guests on cruise ships who are 12 years and older to be vaccinated.



The new amendment will go into effect on September 3, 2021 and applies to all cruise ports including private islands. For a cruise ship to visit a port in the Bahamas, all passengers who are 12 years and older will have to be vaccinated.

JUST IN: Cruise ships with passengers shall not be permitted to enter a port in The Bahamas, including a private stop beginning September 3, 2021, unless the captain/master of the cruise ship transmits manifest which discloses vaccination status of all persons on board (1/2) pic.twitter.com/vMiMFTGbhP — Eyewitness News Bahamas (@ewnewsbahamas) August 19, 2021

The captain on board the ship will have to submit a crew and passenger manifest that discloses the vaccination status of all person before arriving in a port.

Sponsored Links



Exceptions to this new amendment will be those who can not receive the vaccination due to medical contraindication, non revenue passengers, and ships attempting to make a call at a port due to an emergency.

There are concerns that this new amendment from The Bahamas will conflict with Florida’s law on vaccinations.