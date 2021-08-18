Cruise News Cruise Ships Change Course With Hurricane Grace Headed for Cozumel

Cruise Ships Change Course With Hurricane Grace Headed for Cozumel

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Several cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, have changed cruise ship itineraries due to Hurricane Grace.

Hurricane Grace is currently a Category 1 hurricane with top winds of 80 mph and is on track to pass near or over Cozumel, Mexico on Thursday.  Due to this, several cruise itineraries have been modified.

Royal Caribbean has modified itineraries on two cruise ships, Adventure of the Seas and Allure of the Seas.  The cruise line’s Chief Meteorologist James Van Fleet posted the following update on his Twitter page:

Carnival Cruise Line has two cruise ships that are on the schedule to visit Cozumel on Thursday. Cruise Fever reached out to Carnival and was told that Carnival Breeze and Carnival Vista will now spend the day at sea bypassing Cozumel.

It is not uncommon for ships to miss ports or change itineraries due to hurricanes and tropical storms. Read: What happens when there is a hurricane during my cruise?

For the latest on Hurricane Grace, visit the National Hurricane Center.

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
