Cruise Line Replacing Key West with Nassau on a Few Cruises

Virgin Voyages, a new adults only cruise line, has made an itinerary change to their “Fire and Sunset Soirées” cruises that depart from Miami this fall.



For the four night cruises that depart on October 6 and October 20 out of Miami, Scarlet Lady will now visit Nassau, Bahamas instead of stopping in Key West.

Virgin Voyages said the reason for the change is:

“Part of our brand ethos is to create an Epic Sea Change for All, and a pillar of this commitment is respecting the communities we visit and making a positive impact. We are actively working on a plan that suits the local Key West community as well as our Sailors and are hopeful that we’ll host our Fire & Sunset Soirées from Key West soon.”

Sponsored Links



Nassau, Bahamas is one of the most visited cruise ports in the Bahamas and Caribbean. The cruise port is currently undergoing a massive remodel that will completely change the entire port area. It is expected to be completed in 2022.