Why 2022 Will Be An Exciting Year for Viking Cruises

Viking continues to reinvent cruises and next year will be no different. 2022 will be an exciting year for the cruise line as they launch two new ventures with voyages on the Mississippi River and their incredible new expedition cruise ships.



Viking’s expedition ships will have everything from zodiacs to two six person submarines (all included in cruise fares). The ships will sail everywhere from Antarctica to the Great Lakes to Ireland and Norway. Viking Mississippi will be a brand new ship that is designed specifically to sail on the Mississippi River offering all of the great features their Longships have in Europe.

Viking Mississippi

Viking will begin sailing cruises on the Mississippi River in August 2022. The cruises are so popular that several of the first cruises on Viking Mississippi are already sold out through the 2023 season.

The new state-of-the-art Viking Mississippi will host 386 guests with all staterooms having a balcony. The ship is inspired by Viking’s award-winning river and ocean ships and will feature clean Scandinavian design, as well as public spaces that are familiar to guests but that have been reimagined for Mississippi River voyages.



Viking Mississippi will also feature an Explorers’ Lounge near the bow of the ship. The sun-filled, two-story Explorers’ Lounge has floor-to-ceiling windows that open to The Bow, a unique outdoor seating area at the front of the ship where guests can relax and enjoy ever-changing riverside views.

Similar to Viking’s ocean ships, Viking Mississippi will have a glass-backed pool experience at the aft, allowing guests to take a dip while fully surrounded by their destination.

Guests can stroll the entire ship outside on Deck 1, stretching their legs while viewing scenic landscape and regional wildlife with a full 360 degree promenade deck.

2022-2024 Viking Mississippi Voyages include:

America’s Great River (15 days; New Orleans to St. Paul)

America’s Heartland (8 days; St. Louis to St. Paul)

Heart of the Delta (8 days; New Orleans to Memphis)

New Orleans & Southern Charm (8 days; New Orleans to New Orleans)

Mississippi Holiday Season (8 days; Memphis to New Orleans)

Viking Expedition

This is the one that I’m most excited about. Viking will begin offering expedition cruises in 2022 with cruises starting in Antarctica and then moving to the Great Lakes depending on the season.

Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris will be the first two Polar Class 6 expedition ships from Viking. The ships will carry 378 guests in 189 cabins and sail to some of the most remote, yet beautiful, places on the planet.

Every Viking Expeditions cruise fare includes a Nordic Balcony stateroom or suite, virtually all shore excursions, all onboard meals, and all port charges and government taxes.

Just as with Viking’s ocean cruises, guests will also enjoy many complimentary amenities as part of their fare, including beer and wine with lunch and dinner service; premium dining reservations; lectures; Wi-Fi; self-service laundry; access to The Nordic Spa; and 24-hour room service.

As part of their fare, Viking Expeditions guests will also receive charter flights for hard-to-reach locales and the use of Viking Expedition Gear specialty equipment for land and sea excursions. On polar itineraries, guests also receive their own Viking Expedition Kit, which includes everything needed to be comfortable – as well as a Viking Expeditions Jacket to keep.

The ships will have two submarines, each holding six passengers. They will be included in cruise fares. This is in addition to the RIB – Rigid Inflatable Boats that will be launched from the Hangar.

The Auditorium Theater will be another unique feature on the expedition ships. At times, it will be used as a traditional theater and movie room.

During the day, the screen and shades will go up providing a warm, comfortable viewing experience to take in the amazing nature around you.

Viking will have a spa with a view that will include a hydrotherapy pool and Spa Badestamp.

Viking Expedition cruises to Antarctica will begin on January 12, 2022 and run through the end of February, November, and December 2022.

Cruises to the Arctic will take place in August and September 2022.

The expedition ships will sail to the Great Lakes during late spring and in the summer months.

The ships will also offer several, unique one way itineraries like Rio to Barbados, Ireland to Norway, and Barbados to New York City.

For more information on Viking’s Expedition cruises, visit Viking.com.