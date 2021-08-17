Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Returns to Jamaica

Carnival Cruise Line Returns to Jamaica

By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
For the first time since last March, Carnival Cruise Line has had a ship visit a port in Jamaica.

Carnival Sunrise stopped in Ocho Rios, Jamaica today marking Carnival’s return to the Caribbean nation after 17 months.

Carnival Sunrise’s leadership team joined local officials for a ceremonial plaque exchange to commemorate their return. Ocho Rios is among the featured ports on the cruise ship’s five-day Caribbean cruise that departed PortMiami August 14.

“We are delighted to be the first cruise ship to return to Jamaica and to offer guests an opportunity to experience all of the country’s beauty,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “On behalf of Carnival, I would like to personally thank the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and our partners for working with us to bring safe cruising back to Jamaica.”

“I am very pleased to announce that Jamaica has finally seen the return of cruise today with the arrival of Carnival Sunrise. We welcome this resumption as we know that thousands of Jamaicans depend on the cruise shipping industry, and it will have a positive impact on our economy overall,” added Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleAnother Cruise Line Adds Pre-Cruise Testing Requirement

Carnival Cruise Line Returns to Jamaica

Ben Souza -
For the first time since last March, Carnival Cruise Line has had a ship visit a port in Jamaica. Carnival Sunrise stopped in Ocho Rios,...

Another Cruise Line Adds Pre-Cruise Testing Requirement

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises is the latest cruise line to require guests to have a negative COVID-19 test result that was taken no more than three...
