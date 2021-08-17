Another Cruise Line Adds Pre-Cruise Testing Requirement

MSC Cruises is the latest cruise line to require guests to have a negative COVID-19 test result that was taken no more than three days before the cruise.



This change from MSC Cruises will start with cruises that leave on and after August 27, 2021 for vacations that leave from Miami and Port Canaveral.

For cruises departing on or after August 27, 2021, all guests age 2 and older – regardless of vaccination status – must provide documentation of a negative COVID-19 test at the pier. The test must be taken no more than 3 days before arriving at the terminal for embarkation and the guest is responsible for the test and cost.

Fully vaccinated guests must provide either a negative RT-PCR test, negative NAAT or negative antigen test. Not fully vaccinated guests must provide a negative RT-PCR test or NAAT (antigen is not accepted).

Tests must be taken with an accredited test provider, such as a drugstore chain or diagnostic lab, taken no more than 3 days before arriving at the terminal for embarkation. Guests will be required to show their negative test result upon arriving at the pier.

The results can be printed out, or can be presented on your phone, such as the email result from your test provider.

Test results will need to clearly show the testing location/provider’s name, negative result, the guest’s name, date of birth, and date and time the test was taken. Costs associated with this test are the guests’ responsibility.

This is in addition to the test that guests take at the terminal before boarding the ship.

Most cruise lines are now requiring this test when cruising out of a U.S. port.