Cruise Lines Offering Refunds After Latest News From The Bahamas

Earlier today, The Bahamas announced that starting on September 3, 2021, the only cruise ships that will be allowed to visit ports in the country, including private islands, will be those with all guests 12 years and older fully vaccinated.

Several cruise lines have announced that passengers will be able to receive a full refund if they do not wish to follow these protocols. Right now, it only pertains to cruises to the Bahamas in September and October. But as with everything else with Covid, it is subject to change in the future.

Royal Caribbean said that guests who have a cruise booked in September to the Bahamas and do not wish to be vaccinated can receive a full refund, or they can move their sailing into the future when circumstances may have evolved.

MSC Cruises is also giving guests a full refund to those are booked on a Bahamas cruise over the next two months and are not fully vaccinated. To receive a refund, you can call MSC Cruises at at 1-877-665-4655 if you booked directly with the cruise line or contact your travel advisor if you booked with a travel agent.

This apply to cruises on two cruise ships, MSC Meraviglia and MSC Divina.