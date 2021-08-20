Cruise News Cruise Lines Offering Refunds After Latest News From The Bahamas

Cruise Lines Offering Refunds After Latest News From The Bahamas

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Earlier today, The Bahamas announced that starting on September 3, 2021, the only cruise ships that will be allowed to visit ports in the country, including private islands, will be those with all guests 12 years and older fully vaccinated.

Several cruise lines have announced that passengers will be able to receive a full refund if they do not wish to follow these protocols.  Right now, it only pertains to cruises to the Bahamas in September and October. But as with everything else with Covid, it is subject to change in the future.

Royal Caribbean said that guests who have a cruise booked in September to the Bahamas and do not wish to be vaccinated can receive a full refund, or they can move their sailing into the future when circumstances may have evolved.

MSC Cruises is also giving guests a full refund to those are booked on a Bahamas cruise over the next two months and are not fully vaccinated. To receive a refund, you can call MSC Cruises at at 1-877-665-4655 if you booked directly with the cruise line or contact your travel advisor if you booked with a travel agent.

This apply to cruises on two cruise ships, MSC Meraviglia and MSC Divina.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
The Bahamas Banning Cruise Ships Unless Everyone 12 Years and Older Is Vaccinated

The Bahamas Banning Cruise Ships Unless Everyone 12 Years and Older Is Vaccinated

Ben Souza -
The Bahamas has added an amendment to their emergency powers for the COVID-19 pandemic that will require all guests on cruise ships who are...
Cruise Ships Change Course With Hurricane Grace Headed for Cozumel

Ben Souza -
Several cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line, have changed cruise ship itineraries due to Hurricane Grace. Hurricane Grace is currently a Category...
Windstar’s Flagship Resumes Cruises in the Mediterranean

Ben Souza -
Windstar Cruises welcomed back their 342 passenger flagship back into service this weekend when Wind Surf resumed cruises in the Mediterranean. Wind Surf is the...
