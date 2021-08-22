Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Is the First Cruise Line to Resume Cruises Out of California

Carnival Is the First Cruise Line to Resume Cruises Out of California

By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line became the first cruise line to resume cruises out of California when Carnival Panorama set sail on a week long cruise out of Long Beach.

The seven day cruise includes visits to three popular Mexican resort towns including Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas.

As part of the festivities, a #BackToFun celebration was held in the cruise terminal prior to sailing during which Carnival President Christine Duffy and Carnival Panorama Captain Luca Lazzarino cut the ribbon to officially welcome guests back on board.

“Carnival is the leader in West Coast cruising, and we’re thrilled that Carnival Panorama is resuming service as the first cruise ship to sail from California,” said Duffy. “We’ve implemented extensive protocols on board to keep our guests, crew and the destinations we visit safe and healthy. We want to thank our partners and local officials in Long Beach for working closely with us to restart our cruise operations from Southern California. We’re ready to show our guests the vacation of a lifetime while providing a boost to the local economy.”

Added Captain Luca Lazzarino, “This is the moment all of us on Carnival Panorama have been so patiently waiting for – the return of our beloved guests to this beautiful ship. We are ready to welcome our guests on board – our crew members are so excited that we’re getting Back to Fun.”

Carnival Cruise Line is the number one cruise operator on the West Coast with three cruise ships operating three to 15 day cruises to Mexico and Hawaii from the Port of Long Beach’s historic cruise terminal.

In addition to Carnival Panorama’s seven-day cruises, Carnival Miracle will resume Carnival’s popular short cruise program starting in September while the totally transformed Carnival Radiance, fresh from a $200 million dry dock, will make its debut from Southern California later this year.

Carnival Panorama debuted in December 2019 from Long Beach and is the newest cruise ship on the West Coast offering a wide range of amenities, including the first Sky Zone trampoline park at sea, the SkyRide aerial attraction, a massive WaterWorks aqua park, the Carnival Kitchen culinary experience, a luxurious Cloud 9 Spa and more.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleCruise Lines Offering Refunds After Latest News From The Bahamas

