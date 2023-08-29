Royal Caribbean Offering Cruises to Their Private Island for $199

Royal Caribbean has launched their latest two day sale and this week’s deals has cruises to their private island in the Bahamas, CocoCay, starting at $199 per person.



Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, has cruises to their private island discounted for the next two days on eight of their cruise ships.

The cruises depart in October and November of this year from cruise ports in Florida and New Jersey.

Perfect Day at CocoCay is Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas. The award winning island features a waterpark with the tallest waterslide in North America, over the water cabanas, several beaches, restaurants, and a large freshwater swimming pool with a swim-up bar. There’s something for everyone at CocoCay.

Anthem of the Seas from Bayonne, New Jersey

Enchantment of the Seas from Tampa

Freedom of the Seas from PortMiami

Harmony of the Seas from PortMiami

Independence of the Seas from Port Canaveral and PortMiami

Mariner of the Seas from Port Canaveral

Oasis of the Seas from PortMiami

Wonder of the Seas from Port Canaveral

This Going, Going, Gone sale from Royal Caribbean ends at 11:59 EST on August 30, 2023. Prices are per person, cruise only, based on double occupancy, in U.S. dollars.

For complete terms and conditions of this sale from Royal Caribbean, contact your local travel professional or visit RCCL.com.