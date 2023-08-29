Sponsored Links
Royal Caribbean Offering Cruises to Their Private Island for $199

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean has launched their latest two day sale and this week’s deals has cruises to their private island in the Bahamas, CocoCay, starting at $199 per person.
Royal Caribbean cruise ships docked at CocoCay

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, has cruises to their private island discounted for the next two days on eight of their cruise ships.

The cruises depart in October and November of this year from cruise ports in Florida and New Jersey.

Perfect Day at CocoCay is Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas. The award winning island features a waterpark with the tallest waterslide in North America, over the water cabanas, several beaches, restaurants, and a large freshwater swimming pool with a swim-up bar. There’s something for everyone at CocoCay.

  • Anthem of the Seas from Bayonne, New Jersey
  • Enchantment of the Seas from Tampa
  • Freedom of the Seas from PortMiami
  • Harmony of the Seas from PortMiami
  • Independence of the Seas from Port Canaveral and PortMiami
  • Mariner of the Seas from Port Canaveral
  • Oasis of the Seas from PortMiami
  • Wonder of the Seas from Port Canaveral
  • View Best Prices on Royal Caribbean Cruises

    • This Going, Going, Gone sale from Royal Caribbean ends at 11:59 EST on August 30, 2023. Prices are per person, cruise only, based on double occupancy, in U.S. dollars.

    For complete terms and conditions of this sale from Royal Caribbean, contact your local travel professional or visit RCCL.com.

    Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
