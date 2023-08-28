Sponsored Links
Carnival Cruise Line Gives Opening Date and Name for New Port in The Bahamas

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line has announced that their new port opening in the Bahamas in July 2025 will be named Celebration Key.

An early rendering of Carnival Cruise Line’s new port that will open on Grand Bahamas Island. More details about this new port are expected to be announced next month.

Cruises that visit Celebration Key will open for bookings late next month. Celebration Key will be the first port built and designed specifically for guests on Carnival cruise ships. The port located on Grand Bahama Island is expected to welcome two million Carnival cruisers each year after it opens.

At least 10 Carnival cruise ships will visit Celebration Key starting in 2025. The port will have a pier that will be able to accommodate two of Carnival’s largest ships at the same time.

“We are working very closely with the Government of The Bahamas and the Grand Bahama Port Authority to ensure that we are highlighting the best of Grand Bahama and its culture, combined with fun like only Carnival can provide,” said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy. “Invoking the natural beauty of Grand Bahama, every day at Celebration Key will be a celebration of our guests’ own making with a variety of experiences and something for everyone.”

Grand Bahama is a northern island of The Bahamas and is known its breathtaking beaches, lush vegetation, and friendly people. Celebration Key will offer a uniquely Bahamian experience with an abundance of features and amenities, including a one-mile stretch of white-sand beach, as well as Bahamian-operated retail, food and beverage options for Carnival guests to enjoy.

Construction is underway at Celebration Key. Carnival Cruise Line will announce more details about this new port in late September.

The port is currently expected to open in July 2025.

While this will be the first port built specifically for Carnival cruise ships, Carnival Corporation has built a number of ports in the Caribbean and Bahamas for their cruise lines to visit over the past few decades.  They include Amber Cove, Grand Turk, and Mahogany Bay.

Cruise Fever will have all information about this new port when it is announced by Carnival Cruise Line.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
