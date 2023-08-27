Cruise Line Offering 4 Free Nights and $600 in Credit

A premium cruise line is offering four free nights and $600 in credit to spend on the ship on select cruises in 2023 and 2024.



Azamara is a premium cruise line with smaller ships that spend more time in port than any other cruise line. They focus on Destination Immersion experiences so you can explore of the world that you cruise to.

From now through Labor Day, Azamara is offering four free nights and $600 in onboard credit that can be used once on the ship. This offer is available to North American travelers.

32 different itineraries are part of this new deal from Azamara that sail to some of the most popular destinations in the world including the Caribbean, Antarctica, Bali, Australia, and Africa.

A few of the cruises that are included in this offer is a 18 night cruise around Western Africa, a 22 night cruise to the Amazon, a 16 night cruise from Australia to Asia, and a 15 night Chilean fjords cruise.

Azamara has a fleet of four nearly identical cruise ships that carry approximately 700 passengers.

Azamara aims to Change the Way You Sea, through its commitment to creating immersive experiences for guests through longer stays, more overnights and night touring for a deeper and more meaningful travel experience.